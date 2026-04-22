Win Iron Maiden ‘Burning Ambition’ Movie Tickets

Music fans have been understandably excited about Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, the new documentary that chronicles five decades of history for the heavy metal legends.

The film arrives May 7 exclusively in theaters and UCR has your chance to be there for free.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition promises "a rare and intimate look at Iron Maiden's uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their truly global army of fans."

The documentary will include interviews with the full band — Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers — along with longtime manager Rod Smallwood, rapper Chuck D, actor Javier Bardem, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and more.

The trailer (which you can watch below) touches on Maiden's early days with lead singer Paul Di'Anno (who sang on the band's first two albums), their recruitment of Dickinson and subsequent rise to stardom.

But it also hints at the unrelenting pressure Iron Maiden faced at the height of their early success, leading to intraband friction, Dickinson's 1993 departure and a wilderness period for Iron Maiden that lasted the rest of the decade.

Watch the 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition' Trailer

The film also features all-new animated sequences of the band's legendary mascot, Eddie, and is presented in 4K with Dolby Atmos. The release marks Iron Maiden’s recent 50th anniversary, featuring rare archival and never-before-seen footage charting the history of the band to the present day.

It's the first official, globally distributed theatrical retrospective film focusing on the band's full career and fans can find information on screenings and times at IronMaidenFilm.com.

Iron Maiden Ross Halfin via Trafalgar Releasing / Iron Maiden loading...