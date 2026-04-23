Read the ‘Sticky Fingers’ Letter Mick Jagger Sent to Andy Warhol in 1969

By the early 1970s, Andy Warhol was one of the most popular visual artists in America.

Warhol's method of serially reproducing silkscreens yielded a number of hugely famous pieces of art, from boldly colored portraits of Marilyn Monroe to dizzying rows of Campbell's soup cans.

He was also one of New York's most prevalent socialites, rubbing shoulders with fellow artists, models, musicians, writers and more in the city's hottest clubs, townhouse parties and elsewhere.

"His work ethic was incredible," Debbie Harry, who was one of Warhol's portrait subjects at one point, later recalled in her memoir. "He would wake up early every day and go to his studio and paint, break for lunch, and work all afternoon—often spending hours on the phone—then at night he would always go out and socialize. He went everywhere."

It makes sense then that the highly sociable Mick Jagger would enlist Warhol's assistance in the creation of the Sticky Fingers album cover in 1971.

How Did Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol Meet?

Jagger and Warhol first met in 1964 when the Rolling Stones were on their first ever tour of America. It was at a dinner party thrown by "Baby Jane" Holzer, a model who ultimately become one of Warhol's first superstars.

"Everyone was there," Jagger recalled in a 1977 conversation between himself, bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, plus Warhol and a few others. Under the title Tea With the Rolling Stones, it appeared in an issue of Interview magazine, the publication Warhol launched in 1969. "But Andy and I never spoke to each other again for about seven years," Jagger said.

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There was apparently no specific reason for the break in communication — and Jagger's math may be slightly off. Then came a request from the singer, as Warhol put it: "When I had to photograph your zipper for the cover of Sticky Fingers."

"Yeah," Jagger confirmed, "that's when we had to talk to each other...again."

Mick Jagger's Letter to Andy Warhol

The ironic part is that Jagger's zipper is not the one that ended up on the cover of the Stones' album — in fact, it remains unclear exactly who the zipper belongs to because Warhol reportedly took photos of several models.

But one thing was for sure: Jagger felt confident in Warhol's talent. In April of 1969, the singer sent a letter (available for viewing via the Warhol-focused Revolver Gallery's website) to Warhol's office in New York, along with "material" to aid in the artwork's creation.

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"Dear Andy, I'm really pleased you can do the art-work for our new hits album. Here are 2 boxes of material which you can use, and the record," the letter read. "In my short sweet experience, the more complicated the format of the album, e.g. more complex than just pages or fold-out, the more f*****d-up the reproduction and agonizing the delays. But, having said that, I leave it in your capable hands to do what ever you want………..and please write back saying how much money you would like."

In the end, Warhol was reportedly paid £15,000 for his work — approximately £200,000 in today's money.

"Doubtless a Mr. Al Steckler [from ABCKO Records] will contact you in New York, with any further information," the letter continued. "He will probably look nervous and say 'Hurry up' but take little notice. Love, Mick Jagger."

Sticky Fingers was a tremendous commercial and critical success upon its release on April, 23, 1971, and its cover remains one of the most recognizable in rock history.