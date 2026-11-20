You don't need to hit the mall to buy creative classic rock-themed holiday presents for your friends and loved ones this year.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of inspired and often hand-crafted gifts for the rock fans in your life on Etsy. Here are 10 of our favorites:

Etsy / The Oddity Shop Etsy / The Oddity Shop

'Better Off Dead' / "Everybody Wants Some!!" PigBurger with Van Halen Guitar

Buy it now from Etsy / The Oddity Shop

From the listing: "Modeled by The Oddity shop, this is a recreation of the Claymation hamburger that plays 'Everybody Wants Some!!' during Lane's day dream while working at Pigburger! Width: 122 millimeters, height: 100 millimeters, depth: 90 millimeters"

Etsy / schoenercreations Etsy / schoenercreations

Pink Floyd 'The Dark Side of the Moon' Stained Glass

Buy it now from Etsy / Schoener Creations

From the listing: "Created in the Tiffany style of stained glass where each piece is hand cut, hand ground & fitted, wrapped in copper foil, and then soldered into the design. The photo is taken in various light but they can't do justice to the way this piece glows in the sunlight!"

Etsy / Smell the Fun Etsy / Smell the Fun

Ozzy Osbourne (Inspired) Christmas Tree Ornament

Buy it now from Etsy / Smell the Fun

From the listing: "The Prince of Darkness is coming to town! Give your Christmas tree a little heavy metal with our Ozzy-inspired ornament. A Smell the Fun original design, this ornament stands at approx. 6.5cm tall."

Etsy / FehnFactory Etsy / FehnFactory

Tarkus – Armadillo Sculpture

Buy it now from Etsy / Fehn Factory

The cover of Emerson Lake & Palmer's 1971 album Tarkus comes to life in this sculpture, which is available in a variety of colors and sizes.

Etsy / Tys3Ddesigns Etsy / Tys3Ddesigns

AC/DC Hell's Bell

Buy it now from Esty / Tys3Ddesigns

Bring the opening track from AC/DC's 1980 masterpiece Back in Black to life with this 5x6" replica of the "Hell's Bell" bell from the Australian legends' stage show.

Etsy / Corchet Etsy / Corchet

Handmade Crochet David Bowie Doll | Ziggy Stardust Amigurumi Plush Collectible

Buy it now from Etsy / Corchet

From the listing: "This adorable crochet David Bowie was done in the amigurumi (Japanese) style. It measures 8" tall, 4.5" wide, and 3" thick. It is made from sparkle blue, red, cream and orange acrylic yarn and has safety eyes, so it is safe for the little ones to play with. David’s face has the Ziggy Stardust style red and blue lightning bolts in felt."

(Find more classic rock plushies on Etsy)

Etsy / LTCPinball Etsy / LTCPinball

Kiss Mini Pinball / Xmas Ornament

Buy it now from Etsy / LTC Pinball

From the listing: "I make these by hand. Using a 3D printer. Body, legs and lockdown bar. Adhesive vinyl laminated with poly-carbonate. Each one is hand assembled and includes a screw eyelet to hang as an Xmas ornament. Dimensions 14cm x 10cm x 6cm - close to 1/12 scale."

Etsy / Vibrato Vault Etsy / Vibrato Vault

Led Zeppelin 'The Object' Sculpture

Buy it now from Etsy / Vibrato Vault

A replica of the mysterious, twisted black sculpture from the cover art of Led Zeppelin's 1976 album Presence can now be your holiday dinner table centerpiece.

Etsy / Hella Platinum Etsy / Hella Platinum

Rush Christmas Tree Ornaments

Buy it now from Etsy / Hella Platinum

From the listing: "Geddy Lee's bass, Alex Lifeson's Gibson guitar, and Neil's Starman Crimson Red Mini 3.5" bass drum ornaments - handcrafted with all the details just like the real instruments! Hang this ornament from your Christmas tree, rearview mirror, amp, or even a real drum kit!"

Etsy / DickieDorrie Etsy / DickieDorrie

Mini VHS Tape Horror Movie Magnets

Buy it now from Etsy / DickieDorrie

We couldn't resist stepping into the world of classic horror movies for our last entry, which features gorgeous-looking 1"x2" magnets of the VHS cases for movies such as Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. You can pick your own titles, and even suggest new ones!