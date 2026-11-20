The latest preview of Blondie's forthcoming studio album High Noon finds the pioneering group once again confounding expectations. This time, they're covering the quiet-then-soaring "Come Back Home" by indie-popsters Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius.

Debbie Harry has said she got chills the first time she heard "Come Back Home." Stream Blondie's new single and check out the cover artwork below. High Noon is due on Feb. 26, 2027.

"We grew up with Debbie Harry as the ultimate female icon of punk, rock, and disco—paving a path for women in music, blending styles, and reimagining herself," Wolfe and Laessig said in an official statement. "We never dreamed a song of ours would become part of the Blondie story."

Blondie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Blondie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

Intriguing Guests Helped Complete Blondie's 'High Noon'

High Noon will be Blondie's first LP since 2017's Pollinator, and the first since stalwart drummer Clem Burke's death in 2025. "It's been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album," co-founding guitarist Chris Stein said.

They're again working with Pollinator producer John Congleton. Wolfe and Laessig also added vocal harmonies on "Come Back Home." Other collaborators on these sessions included Johnny Marr of the Smiths and Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols.

READ MORE: Top 10 Blondie Songs

Blondie initially previewed High Noon with the Marr-written "Spectral Eyes" before releasing "Come Back Home." "This reminded me of the feel of Alison Krauss's 'Down to the River to Pray' from O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Stein said. This single has "that same haunting, almost spiritual quality, with a sense of simplicity and restraint."

Wolfe and Laessig wrote "Come Back Home" while out on the road. They described the song as "a sort of reflection of being away for too long, and the ways in which distance and the road can mess with your mind and your relationships."

SU PR / BMG SU PR / BMG

Why 'High Noon' Will Make History for Blondie

High Noon also features Burke's final recordings. He died of cancer following a storied career that included 12 Blondie studio albums and touring stints with the Ramones, the Go-Go's and the Romantics. As a sessions drummer, he also worked with Bob Dylan, Pete Townshend, Eurythmics, Iggy Pop and Joan Jett, among many others.

The album will be released in several editions, including digital, compact disc, cassette, black and limited-edition crystal-clear or red vinyl. Blondie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.