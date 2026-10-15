Blondie has announced that their new album, High Noon, will come out early next year.

The album's first single, "Spectral Eyes," is available to listen to below.

Watch the Visualizer Video for Blondie's 'Spectral Eyes'

High Noon will be the band's 12th album and first since cofounding drummer Clem Burke died in 2025. It will be released on Feb. 26, 2027.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

The album, Blondie's first LP of new material in 10 years, includes the final recordings by Burke, who died of cancer in April 2025.

Maddy Rotman blondie 2026

"This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new," said singer Debbie Harry in a press release announcing the new album. "This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we're living now."

What Songs Are on Blondie's 'High Noon'?

High Noon features contributions from Johnny Marr, Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the indie-pop band Lucius, and more.

Former Smiths guitarist Marr wrote the first single, "Spectral Eyes," and plays guitar on it.

BMG blondie spectral eyes cover

Other songs on the album include "Heartbreak Kid" about late New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders, "Sleepwalking" written by Matlock and "Little Metal Drummer" that was first recorded by Blondie keyboardist Jimmy Destri on his 1981 debut solo album, which featured Harry and Burke.

"It's been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album," noted guitarist Chris Stein. "I'm not sure what the fuck I’m supposed to say at this point, except that we're incredibly grateful for all your support over the years."

The track listing for Blondie's High Noon is below.

When Was Blondie's 'High Noon' Recorded?

The High Noon sessions began in New York City in 2022 with producer John Congleton, who has worked on records by the Killers, St. Vincent and the War on Drugs.

Congleton also worked on Blondie's most recent album, 2017's Pollinator. During the recording of High Noon, the band members mostly performed together in the same room.

December marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Blondie's debut self-titled album.

Blondie, 'High Noon' Track Listing

1. Spectral Eyes

2. Heartbreak Kid

3. Come Back Home

4. Tambo Tambo

5. Man Who Had No Face

6. The End

7. Little Metal Drummer

8. Sleepwalking

9. Whistle Into The Wind

10. Antifreeze

11. East of Eden

12. Bad Underwear

13. Ah, Sunflower, Weary of Time