Judas Priest recently announced their initial tour dates for the new year. Now, they've revealed plans for further performances, including their first 2027 U.S. concert.

The British heavy metal legends will be part of the star-studded bill for the annual Boardwalk Rock festival, which is set for May 14 through May 16 in Ocean City, Maryland.

You'll get plenty of bang for your hard rock buck with Sunday's lineup (May 16) which features the Priest performing alongside Alice in Chains, Down, Gwar, the Pretty Reckless, Dirty Honey, Mac Sabbath and that day's headliner, Iron Maiden.

The rest of the weekend includes Korn, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Cypress Hill, Bad Omens, Marilyn Manson, Tesla, Buckcherry and others.

A presale begins tomorrow (Oct. 22) and more information is available at the band's official website.

Where Else Will Judas Priest Be Playing in 2027?

In addition to the Boardwalk Fest booking, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame metal gods will also perform at a number of additional festivals overseas, including a newly announced slot at Release Festival in Athens, Greece on Jul. 14. Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday (Oct. 23). There are also upcoming appearances in Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Czech Republic. You can see all of the currently announced dates below.

A New Era of Judas Priest Begins

Their 2027 performances will mark the first proper touring they've done since Ian Hill announced his official retirement from the concert stage in a statement on Oct. 9. Advanced arthritis and a snapped shoulder tendon were just a couple of contributing factors. He'd had thoughts about walking away even before that.

“The last couple of tours have been a bit of a struggle, because this trouble is basically my shoulder and my thumb,” Hill explained during an interview with Metal Pilgrim. “I've been struggling with that for the past couple of tours or so. And it doesn't go away, unfortunately, and it's one of those things that just gets worse as time goes by. And I almost retired at the end of the last tour.”

The bassist has been replaced by Uriah Heep's Davey Rimmer, who previously filled in when Hill had to miss his first concert in 55 years with the band due to injury.

But it's a bit of a bright spot that it appears that fans will get to hear one more record with Hill on bass. "I've managed to put bass down to the new album coming out next year. There's a bit more work to do," he said in the same interview. "[But if] I hold the bass in the right position. I'll be able to complete it. So, at least I'll be on the record, if nothing else."

READ MORE: Watch Ian Hill's Final Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of their second album, 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny, with a newly remixed and remastered edition of the record.

Judas Priest, 2027 Tour Dates

May 16 - Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Fest

June 23 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 24 - Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

July 2-4 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival

July 11 - Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock

July 14 - Markopoulo Mesogeas, Greece @ Release Festival