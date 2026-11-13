Paul McCartney, John Fogerty and Billy Joel will release expanded editions of key recordings in December. Major rock releases are on tap from Frank Zappa, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, too.

McCartney's The Boys of Dungeon Lane returns this month with four extra songs. Among them is a new version of "Home to Us," McCartney's duet with Ringo Starr, the only other surviving member of the Beatles. The Boys of Dungeon Lane reached No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K.

Take home a copy of Osbourne's final performance with Black Sabbath as Back to the Beginning is released in both live album and concert movie formats. The Blu-ray version also features various special guests who participated in the celebrated concert. More information on these and the rest of the month's upcoming rock albums, movies and books can be found below.

What New Rock Releases Will Arrive in December 2026?

December's long slate of reissues is highlighted by expanded looks back at albums by Billy Joel and Zappa. The 50th-anniversary box set edition of 1976's Turnstiles features four compact discs and a Blu-ray with largely unreleased Joel studio material, plus a rare concert. Zappa's Zoot Allures is also 50 years old; the new six-disc deluxe edition includes five CDs and a Blu-ray disc.

Listen to Frank Zappa's 'Son of Canard Du Jour (Single Edit)'

Both Fogerty's expanded Centerfield: Hall of Fame Edition and the vinyl version of Carly Simon's latest LP Comes in Waves have new release dates set for December after being previously delayed. An expanded 20th-anniversary reissue of Prince's 3121 album is also on the way, with a Blu-ray disc featuring a January 2007 show from his Las Vegas residency. The concert will play in select theaters beginning on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Looking Forward to More Than 50 of 2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises

Want more? Remember to bookmark UCR's continuously updated list for more details on pending rock releases from throughout the year.

Dec. 1

The Beatles: With the Beatles: Mal Evans' Illustrated Journey, Kenneth Womack (book)

Guns N' Roses: Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'n' Roll Stories from the Drummer of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, and Velvet Revolver, Matt Sorum (paperback)

Jerry Garcia Band, Heads and Tails Vol. 2 (lavender "eco-mix" vinyl release)

Pearl Jam: Farewell to Seasons: Deluxe Edition, Mike McCready, Mark Sable, et al. (book)

Dec. 3

Prince, 3121: Las Vegas Live (concert film in theaters)

Dec. 4

Flock of Seagulls, "I Ran [So Far Away]" (limited-edition 12" silver vinyl reissue)

Frank Zappa, Zoot Allures: 50th Anniversary Edition (expanded digital, 3LP black 180-gram vinyl or 5CD/1Blu-ray reissues); Night of the Iron Sausage (stand-alone 2LP 180-gram release)

Geordie [AC/DC's Brian Johnson], The Albums (5CD box)

George Thorogood, "Purple People Eater" (limited-edition 12" vinyl reissue)

Iain Matthews [Fairport Convention], Keep on Sailing: The Elektra Years 1972-1974 (5CD box)

Ian Anderson [Jethro Tull], 8314 Boxed (7CD or 10LP box set)

Iron Maiden, Somewhere in Time (limited-edition color vinyl reissue)

Jim Peterik [Survivor / Ides of March] and World Stage, River of Music: The Power of Duets Vol. 2 (with Jefferson Starship's Cathy Richardson, Phil X, Tony Franklin, others)

Joni Mitchell, Blue (limited-edition blue vinyl reissue)

Ken Hensley [Uriah Heep], The Bronze Years 1973-1981 (3CD/1DVD box)

Moody Blues, The Magnificent Moodies (remastered 50th anniversary 2CD reissue)

Morphine, Cocoon (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone [Iron Maiden]: Killers in the Battlezone: 1986-2000 (3CD box)

Procol Harum, Live in Concert With the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (vinyl reissue)

Soft Machine, The Harvest Albums 1975-1978 (remastered 3CD clamshell box)

Tangerine Dream, Underwater Sunlight (expanded compact disc reissue)

UFO, Mechanix (expanded deluxe-edition 2CD or 3LP reissues)

Various artists, Gettin' Ready: The Eel Pie Island Story 1962-1969 (3CD box with Rod Stewart, the Yardbirds, Jimmy Page, Cream, Moody Blues, others)

Wham!, 10 Days in China: The Live EP

Dec. 9

Paul McCartney, The Boys of Dungeon Lane: Special Edition (expanded compact disc or 2LP reissues)

Dec. 11

Alan Parsons Project, Tales of Mystery and Imagination (expanded 50th anniversary streaming, 3CD or vinyl reissues)

Billy Bragg and Wilco, Mermaid Avenue: The Complete Sessions (4CD box)

Billy Joel, Turnstiles: 50th Anniversary Edition (4LP/Blu-ray box)

Iron Maiden, Studio Album Collection, Part One: 1980-1992 (50th anniversary 9LP color vinyl box)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, I Love Rock 'N Roll + The Shadow Album (2LP or 2CD)

John Fogerty, Centerfield: Hall of Fame Edition (expanded digital and compact disc reissues)

Leon Russell, Wedding Album: 50th Anniversary (translucent gold vinyl reissue, with Mary Russell)

Lita Ford, Nobody's Child

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Back to the Beginning (digital, CD/2Blu-ray and black or colored 2LP/2Blu-ray editions)

Power of 3 [Orianthi], The Power of 3 (with Carlos Santana)

Prince, 3121 (expanded 20th-anniversary 2CD/Blu-Ray or 3LP/Blu-Ray reissues)

Rick Wakeman [Yes], Silent Night (digital, compact disc, black or color vinyl editions)

Vince Neil [Motley Crue], Paranoid

Van Morrison, The Best of Van Morrison (compact disc and 2LP reissues)

Various artists, "Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts 1-5" (limited-edition 12" vinyl release with Geoff Tate, Steve Hackett, Billy Sheehan, Geoff Downes, Ian Paice and Mel Collins)

Dec. 18

Cactus, Auxiliary Studios 1971 (digital, compact disc, black or marbled red and black 2LP editions)

Carly Simon, Comes in Waves (vinyl edition)

Dokken, Greatest Hits (red and white splatter vinyl reissue)

Genesis, A Trick of the Tail (50th-anniversary lava red vinyl reissue); Wind and Wuthering (50th-anniversary forest green vinyl reissue)

Robert Calvert [Hawkwind], Test-Tube Conceived (40th anniversary digital, compact disc, black or colored vinyl reissues)

Smashing Pumpkins, The Aeroplane Flies High (30th anniversary black or colored 5LP box set reissue)

January 2027 and Beyond

Steve Hackett [Genesis], The Tokyo Tapes (remastered and expanded 2CD/1DVD reissue with John Wetton, Genesis' Chester Thompson, King Crimson's Ian McDonald, others)

Dirty Honey, Catch My Butterfly (digital, compact disc and black or blue vinyl editions)

John Fogerty, Centerfield: Hall of Fame Edition (expanded vinyl reissue)

Pink Floyd, Animals 50 (expanded 50th-anniversary digital, 2LP, 2CD, Blu-ray or 5CD reissues)

Saxon, Gods of Thunder (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Procol Harum, Grand Hotel (vinyl reissue)

Yes, Keys to Ascension: The Studio Recordings (digital, compact disc, and 2LP black and blue colored vinyl editions)

Various artists, Midnight Riders: 100 Proof Southern Rock 1968-1980 (3CD box with Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, Leon Russell, ZZ Top, others)

Blondie, High Noon (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Flying Blind (digital, compact disc and 2LP vinyl editions)

Iron Maiden, Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album

Graham Bonnet Band [Rainbow], Circuit Breaker (digital, compact disc, and black or colored vinyl editions with Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Roger Glover, others)

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Back to the Beginning (deluxe-edition 2CD/3LP/3Blu-Ray box)