The list of 2026 new music releases includes confirmed studio projects from Joe Jackson, Megadeth and Squeeze, along with a massive box set reissue from Yes. Vinyl editions of live albums are also on the way from Van Halen and Cream, among others.

More information on these and the rest of 2026's pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow this continuously updated list for details on records to be issued throughout the year.

The always-adventurous Jackson is preparing his first rock album since 2019. Hope and Fury follows 2023's What a Racket!, which showcased music hall compositions recorded with a 12-piece orchestra. Megadeth will release their self-titled final album, featuring a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning." Megadeth band leader Dave Mustaine wrote part of the song before leaving Metallica 1983.

Who's Releasing New Rock Records in 2026?

Squeeze's new album Trixies will feature material composed by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook prior to the arrival of the group's debut. Lindsey Buckingham is also at work on a new project for 2026, though he hasn't revealed the title or when the LP will arrive. Other confirmed projects without release dates include John Mellencamp's Orphan Train, former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate's Operation: Mindcrime III, Alda Nova's This Is Your Reality and Aviana from Asia Featuring John Payne.

READ MORE: 2025's Best Albums

The year's early reissue schedule is topped by a super-deluxe 12CD/Blu-ray look back at Yes' 1973 prog milestone, Tales From Topographic Oceans, with a new Steven Wilson remix and previously unreleased studio and live recordings. A pending 4CD set will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of the self-titled 1985 debut by the Power Station, a supergroup that included singer Robert Palmer, Tony Thompson of Chic and Duran Duran's John Taylor and Andy Taylor.

Hopes for promised albums by Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson (Cows in the Pasture) and former Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley (Origins, Vol. 3) may have been dashed when they both died in 2025. Frehley was apparently well along in the process, having mentioned a possible spring release in September. U2 has also had Songs of Ascent sitting on a shelf for years now. They join a lengthy concluding rundown of TBA or rumored albums below.

Jan. 2

Devon Allman [Allman Betts Band], Nightvision

Jan. 9

Alter Bridge [Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti], Alter Bridge

Doobie Brothers, The Captain and Me: Audiophile Edition (Blu-ray)

Van Der Graaf Generator, Still Life (remastered vinyl edition)

Van Halen, Live at Wembley 1995 (vinyl edition)

Various artists, Roots Rock Rebels: When Punk Met Reggae 1975-1982 (3CD box with the Clash, Generation X, Public Image Ltd, Madness, others)

Various artists: To the Outside of Everything: A Story of UK Post-Punk 1977-1981 (5CD box with Psychedelic Furs, Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen, Adam and the Ants, Ultravox, others)

Jan. 16

Mercury Rev, All is Dream (25th anniversary 2LP vinyl reissue)

Richard Marx, After Hours (with Rod Stewart, others)

Steve Hogarth [Marillion], S.P.Q.R.: Live from Sala Sinopoli, Roma (3LP vinyl edition)

Various artists, Musik Music Musique 1979: The Roots of Synth Pop (3CD box with the Cars, Gary Numan, the Buggles, Devo, the Human League, others)

Various artists, So High I've Been: A European Rock Anthology 1967-1973 (3CD box with Golden Earring, Tangerine Dream, Gong, others)

Jan. 23

The Damned, Not Like Everybody Else

David Bowie, Station to Station: 50th Anniversary (picture disc and half-speed mastered black vinyl editions)

Power Station, The Power Station DLX (expanded 4CD or 2LP black vinyl reissues)

Megadeth, Megadeth (digital, 1CD, cassette, black and copper emerald marble LP editions)

Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden (half-speed remastered reissue)

Various artists, Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs of Warren Zevon

Various artists, Steppin' Out: The Roots of Garage Rock 1963-1965 (3CD box with Tommy James, the Byrds, Mitch Ryder, Link Ray, Jan and Dean, others)

Van Morrison, Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge (with Elvin Bishop, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, others)

Yes, Symphonic Live (2CD/Blu-ray or 4LP 180g half speed mastered reissues)

Jan. 30

Alice in Chains, Alice in Chains (yellow 2LP vinyl reissue)

Andrew Gold, Lonely Boy: The Asylum Years Anthology (remastered 6CD/1DVD box)

Buzzcocks, Attitude Adjustment (compact disc and vinyl releases)

Camel, Earthrise: Live at the Marquee 1974 (2CD set)

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (2CD reissue)

Gary Numan, Telekon (expanded 45th anniversary reissue)

Howard Jones, Live at the Marquee (compact disc and 2LP releases)

McAuley Schenker Group [Scorpions], Bad Boys: The McAuley Schenker Group Story 1987-1992 (4CD box)

Phil Collins, The Singles (2LP colored vinyl reissue)

Robin Trower, One Moment in Time: Live in the USA

Style Council, Cafe Bleu (expanded 6CD reissue)

Tangerine Dream, 50 Years of Phaedra: At the Barbican (2CD set or 3LPs on black or green vinyl)

Various artists, Highways of Diamonds: Black America Sings Bob Dylan (with Billy Preston, the Staple Singers, others)

Various artists, CBGB: A New York City Soundtrack 1975-1986 (4CD box with Ramones, Blondie, the dB's, Tom Verlaine, Patti Smith, Richard Hell, others)

Various artists, Little Bangers From Richard Hawley’s Jukebox, Volume 2 (with Elvis Presley, Bo Diddley, the Ventures, Gene Vincent, others)

Feb. 6

Big Big Train, Woodcut

Family [John Wetton], Bandstand (remastered and expanded CD edition)

Howard Jones, Human's Lib (Blu-ray and CD reissues)

Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 (2CD or 3LP set with Slash, Derek Trucks, Buddy Guy, Dion, Michael McDonald, others)

Nico [Velvet Underground], Nico and Friends (10CD live box set with Lou Reed, John Cale, Brian Eno, others)

Mick Ronson [David Bowie], Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings (4CD box)

Renaissance, Azure D'Or (expanded 2CD/Blu-Ray set)

Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden (half-speed mastered LP reissue)

Various artists, Can the Glam! (4CD box with T. Rex, Slade, Bay City Rollers, Suzi Quatro, others)

Various artists: Cherry Stars Collide: Dream Pop, Shoegaze and Ethereal Rock 1986-1995 (4CD box with Talk Talk, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Low, others)

Various artists, March of the Flower Children: The American Sounds of 1967 (3CD set with the Grateful Dead, Love, the Monkees, Mothers of Invention, others)

Various artists, Surrender to the Rhythm: The London Pub Rock Scene of the Seventies (3CD set with Elvis Costello, Mott the Hoople, Dave Edmunds, Graham Parker, others.)

Yes, Tales From Topographic Oceans (expanded super deluxe 12CD/2LP/Blu-Ray reissue)

Feb. 13

Black Swan [Jeff Pilson, Reb Beach, Robin McAuley], Paralyzed

Mumford and Sons, Prizefighter

Feb. 20

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (3LP vinyl reissue)

Gene Parsons [Byrds], Kindling and Beyond 1973-1986 (5CD box set)

Michael Monroe [Hanoi Rocks], Outerstellar

Various artists, Soul to Soul: Music From the Original Soundtrack (with Santana, Ike and Tina Turner, the Staple Singers, others)

Feb. 27

The Alarm, Transformation

Bob and Doug McKenzie, Great White North & Strange Brew: 44 3/4 Anniversary (2CD/Blu-ray set with Geddy Lee of Rush)

Joel Hoekstra's 13 [Whitesnake/Night Ranger], From the Fade

Mountain, Don't Look Around: The Recordings 1969-1974 (7CD box set)

Rob Zombie, The Great Satan

March 6

Black Stone Cherry, Celebrate (EP)

Rainbow, Temple of the King: 1975-1976 (9CD set)

Squeeze, Trixies

March 13

Asia, Live In England

Soft Machine, Thirteen

Steve Hogarth [Marillion], S.P.Q.R.: Live from Sala Sinopoli, Roma (3CD set)

March 20

Haircut One Hundred, Boxing the Compass

March 27

Jon Anderson, Earth Mother Earth; Survival and Other Stories (vinyl reissues)

April 10

Joe Jackson, Hope and Fury

READ MORE: The Best Rock Songs From 2025

TBA / RUMORED

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 3

Adler, untitled (details here)

Alda Nova, This Is Your Reality

Alice in Chains, untitled (details here)

Anthrax, untitled (details here)

Asia, untitled (details here)

Asia Featuring John Payne, Aviana

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, untitled (details here)

Black Country Communion, untitled live and studio albums (details here)

Black Label Society [Zakk Wylde], untitled (details here)

Blondie, untitled (details here)

Bob Dylan, untitled (details here)

Brian Wilson, Cows in the Pasture (details here)

Bruce Springsteen, Covers Vol. 2; untitled solo album (details here); Tracks III

The Cars, untitled (details here)

Corrosion of Conformity, untitled (details here)

The Cure, untitled followup to Songs of a Lost World (details here)

David Crosby, untitled (details here)

Deep Purple, untitled (details here)

Def Leppard, untitled (details here)

Faces, untitled (details here)

Flea [Red Hot Chili Peppers], untitled (details here)

Flock of Seagulls, untitled (details here)

Foghat, untitled (details here)

Foreigner, untitled (details here)

Geoff Tate [Queensryche], Operation: Mindcrime III (details here)

Gong, Bright Spirit (details here)

Guns N' Roses, untitled (details here)

Joe Lynn Turner [Rainbow/Deep Purple], untitled (details here)

Joe Walsh, untitled (details here)

John Corabi [Motley Crue], untitled (details here)

John Mellencamp, Orphan Train

Jon Anderson [Yes], untitled (details here)

Judas Priest, untitled (details here)

King Crimson, untitled (details here)

Kinks, untitled reunion LP (details here)

Krokus, untitled (details here)

Last in Line, untitled (details here)

Lindsey Buckingham [Fleetwood Mac], untitled (details here)

Lita Ford, untitled (details here)

Living Colour, untitled (details here)

Lou Gramm [Foreigner], untitled (details here)

Michael Stipe [R.E.M.], untitled solo debut (details here)

Mick Mars, untitled John Corabi collaboration (details here)

Motley Crue, untitled (details here)

Morrissey, Bonfire of Teenagers (details here)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Oasis, untitled reunion album (details here)

Paul McCartney, untitled (details here)

Queen, untitled (details here)

Revolution Saints [Journey], untitled (details here)

Richie Sambora [Bon Jovi], untitled (details here)

Roger Waters, untitled (details here)

Rolling Stones, untitled (details here)

Saxon, untitled (details here)

Slash, untitled album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators (details here)

Steve Perry, untitled (details here)

Stevie Nicks, untitled (details here)

Ten Years After, untitled (details here)

Todd Rundgren, untitled (details here)

Tony Iommi [Black Sabbath], untitled (details here)

Tool, untitled (details here)

Truly [Smashing Pumpkins/Screaming Trees], untitled (details here)

U2, Songs of Ascent (details here)

W.A.S.P., untitled (details here)

Yes, untitled (details here)

ZZ Top, untitled (details here)