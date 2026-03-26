Judas Priest has announced a 50th anniversary reissue of their second album, Sad Wings of Destiny.

The British heavy metal legends shared the news to celebrate and commemorate the record, which was originally released today (Mar. 26) in 1976 in the United States, arriving a few days earlier in the U.K. on Mar. 23.

“Sad Wings of Destiny was a defining moment for us as a band. It’s where we really began to shape the sound and identity that would carry through everything we’ve done since," the group said in a press release. "To see it recognized 50 years on—and to have it presented in new editions—is incredibly meaningful."

Judas Priest - Sad Wings of Destiny Exciter Records / Reach Music loading...

What to Expect From the 'Sad Wings of Destiny' 50th Anniversary Edition

The upcoming Sad Wings of Destiny reissue is currently in production and will come out on Exciter Records. A specific release date hasn't been announced yet, but it's being overseen by the band's longtime producer, Tom Allom, who also helmed a similar revamp of 1974's Rocka Rolla that was released in 2024 by the label.

As they did for Rocka Rolla, the Sad Wings project will include newly remixed and remastered editions of the record, alongside audiophile-quality pressings of the original album.

"The special editions focus on creating truly definitive versions of Sad Wings of Destiny, returning to the original multitrack and master tapes," the press release details. "Developed in collaboration with Judas Priest, these editions deliver a new level of sonic depth, clarity, and fidelity."

Listen to the Original Mix of Judas Priest's 'Victim of Changes'

During a 2024 conversation with UCR, both Allom and his engineer, Luie Stylianou, expressed excitement about the work that was already in progress to clean up Sad Wings for a future reissue.

"I think that one's going to be a real step forward in terms of the band's development. Obviously, we know the transition they made moving to Sad Wings of Destiny," Stylianou said. "We were a little bit unsure as to whether there would be as significant a change [going back to the master tapes]."

"But having kind of gone through the same process, mixing it on the board, and now to have it in Pro Tools and to be digging in, it's quite significant," he added. "It's taken us by surprise what was lurking on those multitracks."

'This is the Birth of Heavy Metal'

As vocalist Rob Halford outlined during a separate conversation in 2024, both Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings of Destiny are important mile markers in the Judas Priest story.

"They’re the starting point. I tell you what is amazing, is the vastness between the two records. Rocka Rolla and then Sad Wings of Destiny," he marveled. "[That second album] seems like it’s coming 20 years later, the way that the band suddenly [evolved], after that first experience in a professional studio with a producer and all of the components that you need to make a great record. That’s the first time we’d made an album."

"It’s the same with any band. I’m not sure if the feelings are still the same, but we were banging into things, going, 'What is that and how does that work?' 'What happens if you press this button?' All of that curiosity that I think is important for bands to have in the recording sense," he explained. "It was profound for us with Rocka Rolla. We learned very, very quickly, what to do in the studio. The difference between Rocka Rolla -- and the writing, from [that album] to Sad Wings, is absolutely vast. They are important albums. This is the birth of heavy metal more than anything else."

The New Back Cover for the Upcoming Reissue of 'Sad Wings of Destiny'

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How Judas Priest Regained Control of Their Early Music

Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings of Destiny were isolated and somewhat lost pieces of Judas Priest history for decades leading up to 2022. That year, it was revealed that Gull Records, the label that had originally released both albums, had made a deal to sell the masters and publishing rights to Reach Music and Exciter Records in partnership with Judas Priest.

Understandably, Halford and the members of the group were elated, as they shared plans to remix and reissue both albums, with Allom supervising the process. “I’m just thrilled ... because it just goes to show you when you get an expert involved in a project, it’s likely that you have a second chance,” Halford said in 2024. “And I think that Tom Allom is giving us a second chance here."

It's set to be a busy year for Judas Priest, who recently announced additional dates for their Faithkeeper tour, which kicks off July 25 in Germany.

READ MORE: Judas Priest Extend 2026 Tour Plans Into the Fall

Watch Judas Priest Discuss 'Rocka Rolla' and 'Defenders of the Faith'