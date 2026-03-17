Judas Priest is extending their already-announced Faithkeeper Tour with a string of new shows. They'd originally confirmed 10 stops late last year, all scheduled in July and August.

See the complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Head over to Judas Priest's official website for tickets and more information.

Judas Priest has been incredibly active since releasing 2024's Invincible Shield, a Top 20 international hit that marked their first new album in six years. The Shield of Pain Tour wrapped last October after 45 stops as the group celebrated the 35th anniversary of 1990's Painkiller.

READ MORE: The Best Song on Every Judas Priest Album

They tied for fourth-most shows in all of rock in 2024, playing a remarkable 90 concerts. The group also remastered and re-released their 1974 debut Rocka Rolla and issued a duet on Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" with the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Bassist Ian Hill has said Judas Priest plans to return to the studio this year to record what would be the group's 20th album. Frontman Rob Halford said he got married, too.

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Judas Priest 2026 Faithkeepers Tour Dates

7/25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Bobfest 2026

7/26 – Halle, Germany @ Messehalle

7/28 – Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar I Hala Widowiskowa

7/31 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air 2026

8/2 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Ostravar Arena

8/4 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Tipos Arena

8/6 – Neu-ulm, Germany @ WileySportPark

8/9 – Burton Upon Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air 2026

8/12 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13

8/14 – Bremen, Germany @ Re-Load Festival

8/16 – Carhaix-plouguer, France @ MotorCultur Festival

8/18 – Salinas De Pamplona, Spain @ Navarra Arena

8/20 – Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

8/23 – Sankt Goarshausen, Germany @ Loreley Amphitheatre

8/25 – Pula, Croatia @ Pula Arena

8/28 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Belgrade Arena

8/29 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Vidas Art Arena

9/1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

9/3 – Pordenone, Italy @ Parco S. Valentino

9/5 – Brescia, Italy @ Teatro Clerici

9/7 – Bari, Italy, Fiera Del Levante

9/9 – Rome, Italy @ Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica

9/11 – Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle

9/12 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

9/14 – Lyon, France @ Decines-Charpieu, LDLC Arena

9/15 – Bourdeaux, France @ Floirac Arena

9/17 – Paris, France @ Arena Zenith

9/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National