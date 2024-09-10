Judas Priest’s ‘Rocka Rolla’ Gets New Remix and Remaster

Judas Priest will release a remixed and remastered version of their debut album Rocka Rolla to commemorate the LP’s 50th anniversary. The digital remaster arrives on Friday, and vinyl and CD copies will hit shelves on Nov. 22.

“It’s great to look back and see our future unfurl — from little metal acorns mighty metal oaks do grow,” Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford said in a statement. “One small step for metal, one giant leap for metalkind — a lifelong metal journey began with these songs. This album lit the eternal metal flame — as real and fresh as ever five decades on.”

The seeds of Judas Priest’s world domination were planted on Rocka Rolla, but listeners had to use their imaginations to envision the Metal Gods’ futures. The band — Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing, bassist Ian Hill and drummer John Hinch — recorded the album during night-shift sessions to save money and had no say in the mixing and mastering processes. Consequently, the album suffered from subpar production and featured little of Judas Priest’s signature heavy metal thunder.

“I put the needle onto the groove and I sat back. And I just slowly started to deflate,” Halford recalled. “I was so disappointed with the way it was sounding … All of us were — we’d all worked so hard to get to this place. And now this music that we know when we play live is roaring — the heavy metal is roaring even in those early primitive days — none of that was coming out of the speakers.”

For a long time, it seemed like Judas Priest’s inauspicious debut would be doomed to "wasted potential" status. But in 2022, Gull Records — which originally released Rocka Rolla and its successor, Sad Wings of Destiny — sold the masters and publishing rights to Reach Music and Exciter Records in partnership with Judas Priest. Longtime producer Tom Allom helmed the remixing and remastering process.

“I’m just thrilled ... because it just goes to show you when you get an expert involved in a project, it’s likely that you have a second chance,” Halford said. “And I think that Tom Allom is giving us a second chance here with the way that a lot of the elements were lost in Rocka Rolla. And it’s also nice, like a really nice feeling, especially to attach it to what will be a 50th anniversary moment. It’s just a beautiful feeling.”