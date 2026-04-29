Gene Simmons Announces 2026 Canadian Tour Dates
Gene Simmons has added a seven-date Canadian tour to his increasingly busy 2026 plans.
The Kiss star and his solo band will kick off their visit to the Great White North on Nov. 30 in Edmonton and conclude it on Dec. 12 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The group already had 11 U.S. dates lined up for this summer.
You can see the Demon's complete 2026 tour schedule below.
Read More: Gene Simmons' Most Demonic Kiss Songs
Simmons and his Kiss bandmates recently confirmed the details of their second annual Kiss Kruise: Land Locked in Vegas fan event. As they did in 2025, the group will play two unmasked concerts and participate in various activities and Q&A sessions.
Night Ranger, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick and Slaughter will also perform over the four-day event, which takes place Nov. 12-15 at Virgin Hotels.
Gene Simmons Band 2026 Tour Dates
May 2: Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Tribe Casino
June 13: Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
June 19: Pleasonton, CA - Alameda County Fair
June 26: Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
July 3: Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
July 17: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
July 18: Murphys, CA - Iron Stone Amphitheatre
July 19: Stateline NV -Tahoe Blue Event Center
July 24: Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino
Aug. 7: Arcadia, WA - Ashley for the Arts
Aug. 22: Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Hotel
Oct. 20-25: Paradisus, Cancun - The Sands 2026
Nov. 13-15: Las Vegas, NV - Kiss Kruise (with Kiss)
Nov. 30: Edmonton, AG - Silent Ice Center
Dec. 1: Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
Dec. 3: Lethbridge, AB - Lethbridge Arena
Dec. 5: Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre
Dec. 7: Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
Dec. 9: Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
Dec. 12: Sydney, NS - Centre 200
Gene Simmons, Movie Star
Gallery Credit: Jeff Giles