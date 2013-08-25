10 Most Demonic Gene Simmons Kiss Songs

8

"There ain't nobody gonna tell him what to do"

Even a demon can get lonely or depressed sometimes, and that's how we find our hero and his gurgling bass at the start of this mini-epic. It's pretty easy to read this song as an autobiographical account of the rough spot Kiss was in when this album was released, but it's also clear Simmons wasn't going down without a fight. As the song churns steadily along, his resolve, determination (and don't forget ego) return to their natural god-like sizes, and it becomes clear Kiss's time at the top isn't over yet.