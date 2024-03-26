Kiss’ Gene Simmons Is Promising ‘No More Make-Up’

Fans shouldn't expect an appearance by the Demon when Gene Simmons returns to the stage.

Kiss played their last announced concert in December, bringing to a close a four-year trek dubbed the End of the Road. They performed in the band's original greasepaint, though members had come and gone around co-founders Simmons and Paul Stanley over the years.

There were hints, however, that we hadn't seen the last of Kiss.

"The end of the road is the beginning of another road," Stanley during their last performance. "We're not going anywhere. You'll see us in all different things all the time. We'll see you in your dreams." Simmons added in a band-released video: "If you think you are going to get rid of us then that's not going to happen."

Now, Simmons is taking a "little side band" out on the road, highlighted by a previously announced set at the Summer Breeze festival on April 26 in Brazil, alongside Sebastian Bach and Mr. Big.

The Gene Simmons Band will soon announce "headlining festivals across Europe, South America," he added in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Then he revealed: "No more make-up for me. But we're the luckiest people in the world."

'Millions' Also Going Into Kiss' Avatar Project

He earlier performed unmasked from 1983-96 in Kiss. Simmons' first-ever concert followed in 2017. His new lineup will include guitarists Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil) and Zach Throne (Corey Taylor), and drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner).

Kiss also announced a hologram version of the band, created by the group behind the ABBA Voyage digital concert. "You can't tell if they're there – right there, like that," Simmons marveled during a fan Q&A at the Electric Lady Studios.

Kiss' exact plans for their avatars remain unconfirmed. But Simmons has said millions of dollars have been directed toward launching this "new era" for Kiss. "There's so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension," he added.

