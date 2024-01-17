Gene Simmons Announces First Post-Kiss Show

Gene Simmons has announced a show with his solo band, marking his first performance since Kiss played its final concert.

The Gene Simmons Band will take the stage Friday, April 26 at the Summer Breeze festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The band’s lineup includes guitarists Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil) and Zach Throne (Corey Taylor), along with drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner).

Simmons last toured with his solo band in 2018, when he took a different lineup of musicians out for gigs in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

During the previous treks with his solo band, Simmons performed a variety of Kiss material, while also covering such rock luminaries as the Beatles, Little Richard and Chuck Berry. The bassist also delved into some tracks from his 1978 solo album.

What’s Next for Kiss?

As the final notes played on Dec. 2 during Kiss’s farewell performance at Madison Square Garden, the band revealed plans to continue forth as a virtual act. "The end of this road is the beginning of another road," frontman Paul Stanley declared as the band's next phase was unveiled. Though Kiss gave fans a sneak peak at their avatar likenesses, much of the technology for the project is still being perfected. As such, the virtual Kiss is not expected to debut until 2027.

Though the human version of Kiss has retired from touring, its members are keeping busy. Stanley has announced a pair of art shows in February where he'll showcase some of his paintings. Meanwhile, guitarist Tommy Thayer recently confirmed he wasn’t “completely ready to retire yet.”

“I’m not thinking of continuing to play in another band or that sort of thing – that doesn’t appeal to me," he clarified. "But I look forward to an exciting future, working hard and being a part of good things going forward.”