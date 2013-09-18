We asked our readers to choose the best 10 songs from the 39 that appear on the solo albums released by Kiss on Sept. 18, 1978. The results varied dramatically, with one member of the group hogging more than half of the list and another being shut out completely.

Lead guitarist Ace Frehley was the big winner, and Paul Stanley did pretty good for himself, too. Gene Simmons, who treated his album as an experimental vacation, turns up just once. As for Peter Criss? He's no where to be found.

Here are the tracks you chose as the Top 10 Kiss Solo Album Songs.