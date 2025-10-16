Ace Frehley's best Kiss songs demonstrated just how much talent, wit and unique personality he contributed to their meteoric rise to fame as the group's original lead guitarist.

At first content just to play guitar and contribute a song or so per album, Frehley's role in the group expanded to include more and more lead vocal work. Near the end of his first stint with Kiss, he was the one largely responsible for maintaining ties to their original rock sound, while his bandmates wandered from the path in search of an even larger audience.

Along the way, the original Spaceman made lasting guitar, songwriting and vocal contributions to (groan) Kisstory. So let's leave planet Earth behind with our list of the Top 10 Ace Frehley Kiss Songs.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Kiss Album