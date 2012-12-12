Top 10 Bruce Kulick Kiss Songs

10

"I had that idea on the road, where I did it on a four-track, very little was changed. What was terrific was the fact that at least my ex-wife was good for one thing. She wound up saying "Come hell or high water, I'll be there," talking about an exciting New York City show or something. And then I went (sings chorus) "Hell or High Waaater," you know what I mean? I heard it in my head right away. Those are blessings, when that happens. Gene (Simmons) ate it up right away, loved it. The only other odd thing was, he heard it a little differently. I was very proud of myself for saying, 'Gene, I'm hearing it this way.' On 'Asylum,' for example, I wasn't very vocal about (it) if I thought they were crazy. I'm the new guy, you know? But he respected what I had to say, and it it would up being how I put it."