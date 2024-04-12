A campaign is underway for a New York City street to be named after Kiss.

Local officials announced that a public meeting will discuss the possibility of re-titling West 23rd Street and 8th Avenue as a way of honoring the retired band.

The location was featured on the cover of Kiss’ third album, Dressed To Kill, in 1975, where the four members are seen standing at the corner wearing suits.

READ MORE: How a Comic Book Idea Led to Kiss’ ‘Dressed to Kill’ Cover Photo

The announcement from the Transportation Planning Committee of Manhattan Community Board No. 4 confirmed the “public meeting regarding a street re-naming/co-naming” will be an opportunity to “hear about the plans, to ask questions and/or to provide comments.”

The event will be held on April 17 at the MCB4 Office, 424 W. 33rd Street at 6.30pm. Interested parties can also sign up to attend virtually via Zoom, or submit comments by email by noon on April 16.

Although all four band members are seen in suits in the Dressed To Kill cover photo – taken by snapper Bob Gruen – only drummer Peter Criss owned one. So Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley had to borrow their costumes.

Why ‘Dressed To Kill’ Marked a Low Moment for Kiss

The entire project was a hastily-convened attempt to save Casablanca Records as the small business struggled financially. As a result, the album was pressed with longer-than-usual gaps between the songs to disguise the lack of content.

It was produced by Casablanca boss Neil Bogart because he couldn’t afford to hire anyone else, and the rush-job third title was released just a year after Kiss’ self-titled debut. It didn’t achieve its aim, but it did keep things rolling long enough for 1976’s Alive! to save the band and the label.

So the New York City location which could be renamed for the band represents a moment in time when no one could have predicted the level of financial success ahead – leading to the sale of their catalog and brand rights for a reputed $300 million earlier this month.