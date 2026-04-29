38 Special isn't just appearing on more than half a dozen dates with Kansas. Their 2026 calendar also includes headliner shows before, during and after those shared concerts.

Among the other highlight stops is the Mountain Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with Rick Springfield, John Waite, Warrant, Vixen and others. They'll also be part of Styx's Rockin' in Paradise event in Miramar Beach, Florida, with Jefferson Starship, the Marshall Tucker Band and Don Felder.

Confirmed shows kick off later this week and currently wrap with another shared bill at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, but this time with Foreigner. A complete list of 2026 dates, cities and venues is below. Head over to 38 Special's official site for more information and tickets.

When Does 38 Special's Next Tour Dates Begin?

These concerts follow some dozen year-opening stops, primarily in the American South. 38 Special also played summer dates with Kansas in 2025.

They're touring in support of 2025's Milestone, the first 38 Special album in more than 20 years. Frontman Don Barnes is the only remaining classic-era member of the group, which he co-founded with fellow singer Donnie Van Zant.

READ MORE: How .38 Special Broke Through With 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys'

There'll be a cool connection at this year's Rock Ribs and Ridges Festival in Augusta, New Jersey, where 38 Special shares the stage with Blackberry Smoke and the Artimus Pyle Band. Van Zant's late brother Ronnie was Pyle's '70s-era bandmate in Lynyrd Skynyrd.

38 Special 2026 Tour Dates

5/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater

5/15 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

5/16 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Terre Haute

5/22 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

5/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre

6/5 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena (with Kansas)

6/6 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater (with Kansas)

6/12 – Macon, GA @ Macon Amphitheater (with Kansas)

6/13 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater (with Kansas)

6/18 – Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall

6/19 – Park City, KS @ Park City Arena (with Kansas)

6/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater (with Kansas)

6/25 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino's Stir Lounge

6/27 – Augusta, NJ @ Rock, Ribs & Ridges 2026

7/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre (with Kansas)

7/11 – Chippewa Falls, WI @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair

7/17 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (with Kansas)

7/19 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

7/23 – Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

7/24 – Park City, UT @ Concerts on the Slopes

7/25 – Parker, CO @ Pace Center

7/31 – Britt, IA @ Hancock County Fair

8/21 – Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino Des Plaines

8/22 – Carterville, IL @ Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

8/23 – Gatlinburg, TN @ The Mountain Festival 2026

10/8 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise

10/9 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

10/30 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort (with Foreigner)