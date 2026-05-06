Deep Purple Explore ‘The End of Humanity’ on New ‘SPLAT!’ Album

Deep Purple will release a new studio album named SPLAT! on July 3.

You can see SPLAT!'s cover art and track list below. The band has yet to release any songs from the album.

SPLAT! will be Deep Purple's 24th studio effort and their first since 2024's =1. It will be the sixth Deep Purple album in a row to be produced by Bob Ezrin, a streak that goes back to 2013's Now What?!

According to a press release announcing the album, SPLAT! is based on a concept from singer Ian Gillan: "Rather than treating the end [of the world] as destruction, the album imagines it as transformation. SPLAT! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

Read More: Top 10 Deep Purple Songs

Musically, Gillan says the album revisits Deep Purple's golden era: “I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with ‘Highway Star’, ‘Smoke on the Water’, ‘Lazy’ – the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from ‘69 to ‘73.”

SPLAT! will be available in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD, cassette and a limited-edition box set featuring exclusive live tracks from Deep Purple's 2024 tour and a bonus track entitled 'Guinnesis.' You can check out all of the options at the band's official website.

Deep Purple will promote SPLAT! with a massive world tour, featuring "no fewer than 86 shows across 28 countries on three continents." You can see their complete tour itinerary below.

Deep Purple SPLAT! Track List:

1. "Arrogant Boy"

2. "Diablo"

3. "The Rider"

4. "The Lunatic"

5. "The Only Horse in Town"

6. "Sacred Land"

7. "The Beating of Wings"

8. "Guilt Trippin'"

9. "Scriblin' Gib'rish"

10. "Jessica's Bra"

11. "Third Call"

12. "My New Movie"

13. "Splat!"

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Deep Purple Mad in Europe Tour Schedule:

11 JUN 2026 – Espoo, Finland – Espoo Metro Arena

12 JUN 2026 – Tampere, Finland – Nokia Arena

14 JUN 2026 – Kristiansand, Norway – Dirty Old Town Live – Odderoya Amfi

18 JUN 2026 – Clisson, France – Hellfest – SOLD OUT

20 JUN 2026 – Meppen, Germany – Emsland Open Air

24 JUN 2026 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark

27 JUN 2026 – Coburg, Germany – HUK Coburg Open Air, Schlossplatz

28 JUN 2026 – Ulm, Germany – Klosterhof Wiblingen

02 JUL 2026 – Vigo, Spain – Conciertos de Castrelos, Auditorio Castrelos

04 JUL 2026 – Gredos, Ávila, Spain – Músicos en la Naturaleza

05 JUL 2026 – Pamplona, Spain – Navarra Arena

07 JUL 2026 – Valencia, Spain – Jardines de Viveros

09 JUL 2026 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite

10 JUL 2026 – Cádiz, Spain – Tío Pepe

13 JUL 2026 – Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival

16 JUL 2026 – Pisa, Italy – Pisa Summer Knights – Piazza Dei Cavalieri

17 JUL 2026 – Este, Italy – Este Music Festival – Castello Carrarese

19 JUL 2026 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Festival

Deep Purple 2026 SPLAT! World Tour Schedule:

04 AUG 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

06 AUG 2026 – Memphis, TN – Memphis Botanic Garden

08 AUG 2026 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

09 AUG 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Casino

12 AUG 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

13 AUG 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

15 AUG 2026 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

17 AUG 2026 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

18 AUG 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

19 AUG 2026 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

21 AUG 2026 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob

22 AUG 2026 – Salamanca, NY – Seneca Allegany Casino

24 AUG 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre

25 AUG 2026 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia

27 AUG 2026 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

29 AUG 2026 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

31 AUG 2026 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

02 SEP 2026 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

04 SEP 2026 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

05 SEP 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

06 SEP 2026 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre

08 SEP 2026 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 SEP 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood

11 SEP 2026 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater

12 SEP 2026 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

29 SEP 2026 – Sofia, Bulgaria – 8888 Arena

01 OCT 2026 – Cluj, Romania – BT Arena

02 OCT 2026 – Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Arena

04 OCT 2026 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Tipos Arena

05 OCT 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

07 OCT 2026 – Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena

08 OCT 2026 – Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 OCT 2026 – Belgrade, Serbia – Stark Arena

11 OCT 2026 – Skopje, North Macedonia – Boris Trajkovski Arena

13 OCT 2026 – Athens, Greece – Telekom Centre Arena

16 OCT 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

17 OCT 2026 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

19 OCT 2026 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

20 OCT 2026 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

22 OCT 2026 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena

23 OCT 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

25 OCT 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

26 OCT 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

28 OCT 2026 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum Arena

29 OCT 2026 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium

31 OCT 2026 – Leipzig, Germany – QI Arena

01 NOV 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

03 NOV 2026 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

04 NOV 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

06 NOV 2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

07 NOV 2026 – Nuremberg, Germany – Arena

09 NOV 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10 NOV 2026 – Strasbourg, France – Zénith

12 NOV 2026 – Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena

13 NOV 2026 – Nantes, France – Zénith

15 NOV 2026 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

18 NOV 2026 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

19 NOV 2026 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

21 NOV 2026 – Birmingham, UK – BP Pulse Arena

22 NOV 2026 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

24 NOV 2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

25 NOV 2026 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

05 DEC 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Suhai Hall

08 DEC 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

10 DEC 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

13 DEC 2026 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

16 DEC 2026 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena Guadalajara

19 DEC 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio Fray Nano