1

What can you say about this undeniable Top 100 Classic Rock Song that hasn't been said? As is often the case in rock and roll, it's all about the riff and is there a more iconic riff in rock history? The centerpiece of the Machine Head album, "Smoke" has gone from instant classic to radio staple to punch line and back to classic again many times over its lifetime. It helped push the album to No. 1 in the U.K. and into the U.S. Top 10. It's an iconic rock classic, plain and simple, and tops our list of the Top 10 Deep Purple Songs