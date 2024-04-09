Deep Purple and Yes Announce 2024 North American Tour

Deep Purple and Yes will team up for a North American summer tour.

The trek begins on Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and concludes on Sept. 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. you can see the full list of dates below.

Deep Purple is in the midst of their 1 More Time tour and simultaneously celebrating 50 years of “Smoke on the Water” (52 years now, to be exact). The band recently released a super deluxe edition of its landmark album Machine Head, which includes classics such as “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and “Space Truckin’.”

Yes, meanwhile, will deliver a career-spanning set comprising material through their latest album, 2023’s Mirror to the Sky. The prog legends are also releasing an expanded anniversary box set of their 1994 album Talk next month.

Deep Purple and Yes 2024 Tour

Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater **

Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

** Deep Purple only