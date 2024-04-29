Motley Crue Teases Another ‘Secret’ Club Show Under Pseudonym

Motley Crue appears to be teasing another "secret" club show under a different name — this time at New York's Bowery Ballroom under the pseudonym "1981."

The band shared a flyer on social media for the gig, which is scheduled to take place on May 6. There's a corresponding concert listing for 1981 on the Bowery's website. Tickets go on sale May 3. The show is set to take place two days after Motley Crue completes their two-night stand in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to mark the beginning of their 2024 tour dates.

This isn't Motley Crue's first small-scale secret show. Last June, the band played a gig at the 450-capacity Underworld club in London ahead of its Wembley Stadium concert. They performed under the moniker Dogs of War, which is also the name of their new single.

Details on Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' and Other New Music Plans

"Dogs of War," released last Friday, marks Motley Crue's first single since 2019 and their first with new guitarist John 5, who replaced founding guitarist Mick Mars in late 2022. The animated video is littered with Motley Easter eggs, from Too Fast for Love to Generation Swine.

"The whole fun thing is that in our life, in general, it seems like everyone's always been trying to kill us, kill our career, and so it's fun in the video that you can't kill us," Nikki Sixx recently told UCR. "Even when we die, we end up snorting our own ashes and coming back."

Motley Crue revealed last April that they were working on new music with Bob Rock, who produced their chart-topping Dr. Feelgood. Sixx claimed that Rock was "pushing us hard and bringing out the best in us. Tommy [Lee] is playing his ass off. Jesus, these drums sound huge. [I'll] probably lay down my final bass tracks in the next few days. John is so fast I’m sure he will get all the songs done in just a few days. But then again, Bob Rock loves those huge walls of guitars so it could take a moment."