Motley Crue Plays Intimate London Club Show: Videos, Set List

Motley Crue played an intimate a club show for approximately 450 fans in London on Friday night (June 30).

The performance was not officially a Motley Crue gig. Instead, the band played under the pseudonym Dogs of War -- which is reportedly the name of an upcoming song form the band, though it wasn't featured in their club show set list.

Instead, Motley Crue delivered an array of classic singles and album cuts. They began with "Wild Side," the album opener from their 1987 LP Girls, Girls, Girls. From there the group rolled into three fan favorites: "Shout at the Devil," "Too Fast for Love" and "Loud Wire."

Later in the set, the band performed a medley of covers, as has become tradition at Crue shows. On this night, the rockers melded together Gary Glitter's "Rock and Roll, Part 2," Brownsville Station's "Smokin' in the Boys Room," the Beatles "Helter Skelter," Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the U.K." and the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop." They followed this with a rendition of Beastie Boys' "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)."

After playing a few more of their beloved hits, including "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood," Motley Crue ended their night with a rendition of "Kickstart My Heart." Videos, pictures and the full set list from the show can be found below.

The intimate club show comes the night before Motley Crue is scheduled to play Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 people, part of their ongoing world tour alongside Def Leppard.

Last October, Motley Crue announced that co-founding guitarist Mick Mars would depart the group after more than 40 years. He was replaced by John 5, and though the band and Mars have been mired in an ugly legal battle ever since, Motley Crue has pushed forward creating new music.

In a May interview, John 5 described the energy he felt while recording with the band.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences ever,” the guitarist noted to SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk. “I’m thinking, ‘We’ve got so much great technology today’… but we got in that room and it was like being in a garage working on a song when you were in high school. … It was incredible, and we documented a lot of it too.”

“The songs are fucking heavy,” John 5 continued, focussing on the new material. “I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they’re heavy and they’re mean. I can’t wait for them to come out. I’m just so excited.”

Motley Crue, The Underworld, London, England, 6/30/23 Set List:

1. "Wild Side"

2. "Shout at the Devil"

3. "Too Fast for Love"

4. "Live Wire"

5. "Looks That Kill"

6. "Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop"

7. "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)"

8. "Dr. Feelgood"

9. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

10. "Primal Scream"

11. "Kickstart My Heart"