John 5 Says New Motley Crue Music Is Heavier Than Ever

John 5 enthused about Motley Crue’s new music, saying he felt like he was back in a school garage band as they recorded with producer Bob Rock.

In a recent interview on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, the new guitarist told host Eddie Trunk that there seemed to be no sign of the group slowing down soon.

When asked about how the sessions had gone, John 5 compared the experience to how Metallica was seen working with Rock, all together in a live room, which was new for him because he normally recorded in the studio control room.

“Bob would come in and [say], ‘OK, let’s try this here, and that here and this here,’” 5 noted. “It was one of the most incredible experiences ever. … I’m thinking, ‘We’ve got so much great technology today’… but we got in that room and it was like being in a garage working on a song when you were in high school. … It was incredible, and we documented a lot of it too.”

Turning to the new material, he said, “The songs are fucking heavy. … I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they’re heavy and they’re mean. I can’t wait for them to come out. I’m just so excited.” When Trunk asked if they compared to Crue’s work on their second album, John 5 replied that “there’s some riffs that are heavier than anything that’s on Shout at the Devil.”

John 5 went on to say that although he wasn’t aware of release details, he was certain they’d come up with a “handful” of “fucking killer tracks.” "I don’t know if they’re completely done but I would say they’re like probably 98%," he explained. "It has to mixed; it has to be mastered. … All I can tell you is that it’s heavy and it’s aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it’s fucking badass."

On the subject of Crue’s upcoming plans, the guitarist noted, “Hopefully we're going to keep rockin’ this … they seem to be on fire. … There’s talks for a lot of things in the future. Hopefully, we just keep going and going and going and going until – who knows – maybe the 50th anniversary? ... I think that it’s going to keep going because no one has talked about slowing down.”