Look — we're all adults here, right? As mature classic rock connoisseurs, we can grapple with seemingly disparate facts and acknowledge that multiple things can be true at the same time.

Case in point: Motley Crue is one of the definitive '80s hard rock bands and wrote several of the genre's catchiest, most enduring hits. At the same time, Vince Neil has had a pesky habit of rendering those hits nearly indecipherable onstage in recent years.

We're not here to debate the merits of Neil's singing — fans and critics have already done that ad nauseum, with one viral video even comparing him to Bob Dylan. Love him or hate him, though, you can't deny that Neil's ... eccentric vocal stylings have made for great comedic fodder and hilarious lip-reading interpretations.

Revel in the absurdity with our list of the 10 Funniest Vince Neil Misheard Lyrics Videos (in no particular order) below.

1. "Kickstart My Honk"

*Horse sounds intensify.*

2. "Dr. Feelgood" AKA "The Saga of Rat Tail Chimney"

"Shaq Shimmy," "Watergate," "Pushy lil' Jabba" "Hagrid lied again." Say what you will about Motley Crue, but these guys are generation-spanning cultural archivists.

3. "Burls, Burls, Burls"

"Wet knees and baby Tylenol" are all you need to ... sound like a computer malfunctioning?

4. "Yeah, Griddy Girl"

It's unclear if Neil is referencing the viral dance or the Philadelphia Flyers mascot. Either way, an eerily prescient performance.

5. "Sprout of the Petal"

"You're talkin' like you got lockjaw." You don't say?

6. "Fear the Black Cheese"

"My leg, my little peach, all down to my pancreas" sounds like a morbid take on Khia's "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)." One that will immediately land you in therapy.

7. "LIMEWIRE"

Even in his ode to one of the OG peer-to-peer file sharing services, Neil still finds time to boast he's "hotter than your mom."

8. "Squirrel! Squirrel! Squirrel!"

"Yoga pants with Uriah Heep" sounds like as good a recipe for success as we've ever heard.

9. "Grits at K-Mart"

"When I pooped my pants / I'm a meathead / Meathead was a lamb." Where else can you hear such naked vulnerability from legendarily debauched '80s rockers?

10. "Fagibmehabaawaaaa"

Sorry, we've got nothing.