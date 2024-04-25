Motley Crue Release First Post-Mick Mars Song, ‘Dogs of War’

Motley Crue has released a new single titled "Dogs of War." It's their first new song in five years and the first since they replaced founding guitarist Mick Mars with John 5 in October 2022.

You can listen to "Dogs of War" below. The song's video is scheduled to debut at 10AM EST today.

Motley Crue Has Been Teasing New Music With Bob Rock for a Year

Motley Crue revealed last April that they were working on new music with longtime producer Bob Rock, who helmed their chart-topping Dr. Feelgood. Nikki Sixx detailed the process in an Instagram post at the time. "I'm sure you all know how important lyrics are to me. This new set feels more personal since we haven't recorded anything new in a while," he wrote. "The studio is a highly creative space, and with us recording, I thought I'd try to get a creative head start on some of these for Vince [Neil]. I got one done and gonna try to wrap up the next one and show it to the guys."

Sixx also claimed that Rock was "pushing us hard and bringing out the best in us. Tommy [Lee] is playing his ass off. Jesus, these drums sound huge. [I'll] probably lay down my final bass tracks in the next few days. John [5] is so fast I’m sure he will get all the songs done in just a few days. But then again, Bob Rock loves those huge walls of guitars so it could take a moment."

Earlier this week, Motley Crue announced that they had signed a new deal with Big Machine Records. The band will kick off their summer slate of festival, casino and state fair shows on May 3 in Atlantic City. For complete show and ticket information visit their official website.

Hear Motley Crue Perform 'Dogs of War'