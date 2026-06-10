Roger Taylor has announced a new solo album, Violence Insane in a Beautiful World, due for release on Sept. 18.

"It's in the title really," Taylor has said (via Classic Rock), "what a beautiful world we live in, don't f*** it up. There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It's just horrific, a lot of insane violence. And we do seem to be f***ing up the world, plastics in the sea, and all these awful wars everywhere, and hatred born of different religions.

"It's a beautiful world, you know. And kindness is very important, I think, it seems to be forgotten quite a lot."

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Violence Insane in a Beautiful World marks the seventh solo release of the Queen drummer's career. According to the album's pre-ordering page, Taylor wrote, produced, sang and performed all the songs on the album himself, with the exception of a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

Ahead of the album's release, Taylor has shared its first single, "Come on Summer (It's Party Time)," which features the Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa. You can hear the track below.

He's also revealed a string of U.K. tour dates that will take place this coming September, just after the release of the album.