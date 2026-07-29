Peter Gabriel has released another new song from his o\i album, called "One by One".

"This is another song that comes out of the brain show that I am working on and the character has been effectively torn apart and is trying to reassemble himself one piece at a time," Gabriel has explained. "I needed a character for the story and I'd always wanted to do a little more with Mozo, who I had introduced many years back, and I thought, well, let's give him another blast here. He's been brought back from the dead."

You can listen to the song below.

The Artwork for 'One by One'

"One by One" comes with its own artwork. It's titled "Pieces," made by Canadian sculptor David Altmejd.

"One of the things I loved about what David does is that he seems to get these images and ideas and then cuts them up and reassembles them," Gabriel said. "Almost like moments of time or maybe like an old-fashioned flick book where you get just an incremental movement from one image to the other. It looked like David had a similar direction in that he's taking the same thing and cutting it up and reassembling it. That worked perfectly for this song and I was excited that David was happy to be part of this project.

"'One by One' evokes a kind of spiritual evolution by piecing together the broken parts of oneself,” added David Altmejd. “This resonates deeply with me because I understand my sculptures as being made the same way. They start by forming themselves in matter, then they are destroyed, and finally reassembled in a way that makes them transcend materiality."

Other Songs From 'o\i'

As with the previous seven songs Gabriel has released from o\i, "One by One" arrives on the full moon. Two versions of it will ultimately be available, a “Dark-Side” and “Bright-Side” mix.

Gabriel has already released "A Hard Lesson," "Won't Stand Down," "Till Your Mind Is Shining," "What Lies Ahead," "Put Down the Bucket," "Been Undone" and "I Belong to the Sky."