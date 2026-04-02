Peter Gabriel has released the fourth song from his upcoming album o\i.

This one, which Gabriel described as "the closest I get to a pop song on this record," is titled "Till Your Mind Is Shining." You can listen to the track below.

"The song began around a chord sequence which I liked and which felt quite poppy and playful," Gabriel said in a statement, "so I just kept on playing around with it till I had something. Of all the songs that I've written for i/o and o\i this is probably the poppiest for me."

i/o was Gabriel's last album, released in 2023 song by song with each full moon cycle. o\i is being released the same way.

"It takes me back to my schooldays, in some ways," Gabriel continued of the new song, "because before there was Genesis we were effectively trying to be songwriters more than musicians — pop songs or soul / R&B songs. I think this song connects me back to some of those roots and the sort of thing that I was working on then and trying to master.

"In some ways it's about opening up the mind and stepping inside to understand a little more of ourselves and the world we live in with the hope that we respond a little more responsibly and compassionately."

As with the songs from i/o, the new songs from o\i will each have a "bright" and "dark"-side mix. For "Till Your Mind Is Shining," the dark-side mix by Tchad Blake takes the lead, and the bright side, made by Mark "Spike" Stent, will follow later in the month on the new moon.

The Artwork Behind 'Till Your Mind Is Shining'

Each song from o\i features different artwork. This month it's from a contemporary Japanese artist named Tatsuo Miyajima.

"I went to Hiroshima a few years back and talked to some of the survivors of the bomb," Gabriel said, "extraordinary women who have dedicated their lives to keeping alive their experience of the awful reality and total horror of a nuclear bomb. I really wanted an image that felt like a mixture of something cold and structured and informative as well as being soft and self-reflective. Tatsuo calls this piece 'Warp Time With Warp Self, No.2' and I love that it feels quite futuristic in one sense, with numbers and data and yet you've got this 'warp self' in the background."