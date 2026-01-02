Peter Gabriel has announced a follow-up to his 2023 album i/o — this one titled o\i.

The first single, "Been Undone," is out now. You can listen to the song below.

As with his previous album, Gabriel will release a new song from o\i during each full moon of 2026. By the end of the year, he will have revealed the entire album. Each song will come in “Dark-Side” and “Bright-Side” mixes, with the second mixes arriving during each month’s new moon.

Listen to Peter Gabriel's 'Been Undone (Dark-Side Mix)'

Each song on o\i will also be accompanied by a unique piece of art. "Been Undone" features Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome) by Sao Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini, described in a press release as "a mirrored composition structured around a central knot, allowing the piece to be read forward and backward as a visual and structural palindrome."

"The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points," Gabriel said in a statement.

Peter Gabriel's 'Been Undone' Single Artwork

Peter Gabriel Muses on AI and Quantum Computing on New Album 'o\i'

Gabriel also detailed the "mix of thoughts and feelings" that make up the songs on o\i. Unsurprisingly, he's tackling some heady concepts.

"I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it," he said. "We are sliding into a period of transition like no other, most likely triggered in three waves: AI, quantum computing and the brain computer interface. Artists have a role to look into the mists and, when they catch sight of something, to hold up a mirror.

"These are my lumpy bits – i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in.

"We are not, and have never been, the exclusively self-determining, independent beings that have been given the run of the world. We are something else, a part of nature, a part of everything and feeling a connection, shaking our booty and giving and receiving some love can help us find our place - and put a big smile on our faces.

"Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I’ve been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them."

Peter Gabriel Reacts to 'Marty Supreme' Song Feature

Gabriel's new album announcement arrives amid renewed attention for his 1982 song "I Have the Touch," which is featured in Marty Supreme, the new table tennis dramedy starring Timothee Chalamet.

“I was delighted that ‘I Have the Touch‘ was chosen for the soundtrack of Marty Supreme,” Gabriel said on Instagram. “The song is rarely asked out for a dance and I have always loved table tennis.”