Twisted Sister will be hitting the road this year after all — but they'll be doing so with Sebastian Bach on lead vocals instead of Dee Snider.

The band broke the news on Tuesday in a social media statement, which also included a teaser of a new version of Twisted Sister's 1983 song "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll," ostensibly with Bach on vocals. They have not announced dates yet.

"Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall," they wrote. "These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact."

Why Dee Snider Isn't Touring With Twisted Sister in 2026

Twisted Sister announced last September that they were reuniting for a 50th anniversary tour in 2026, 10 years after they retired from the road. But they scrapped those plans last month due to Snider's apparent "health challenges," which prompted his "sudden and unexpected resignation" from the band.

"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in Sao Paulo Brazil and continuing through the summer," the band wrote. "The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks. Stay tuned for updates."

Shortly after Twisted Sister announced their tour cancellation, Snider assured fans he was doing just fine. "The rumors have run wild that I am on my deathbed," he said on his House of Hair radio program. "I am not. I just can't do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I'm alive and well. I'm enjoying life."

He added: "You won't see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to because that will mess me up. Thank you very much for cheering me on. I'm OK. I just can't do that anymore. And you know what? The truth of the matter is: I don't want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of a great show that I did? That's what I want to leave you with."

Dee Snider and Sebastian Bach Have Shared Kind Words in the Past

Snider and Bach have publicly shared kind words for each other in the past. In 2020 after the two had a disagreement on social media about whether the term "heavy metal" was derogatory, they made amends and assured fans they admired each other on a personal and professional level.

"I love Sebastian Bach!" Snider wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "During the darkest period of my career, he stood tall as a Dee Snider fan when few would. I will always be grateful to him for not caring what was 'cool' at the moment and speaking our proudly for the things he loved. Thank you SMF#2!"

Bach wrote in turn: "I love Dee Snider. I will always love the music he has made. No matter how much Dee sees himself as 'hair metal,' I will always see him on a much higher level than that implies. He is one of the greatest frontmen and vocalists of all time. Any corny label less than that is an insult."

