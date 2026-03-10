Kansas has announced a new round of tour dates for spring and summer 2026, sharing the bill with 38 Special on most nights.

The new, eight-city run begins on June 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and concludes on July 17 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Kansas and 38 Special will swap closing slots on most nights.

Ticket presale begins on Wednesday. You can find more ticketing information at Kansas' website and see the full list of new dates below.

How Kansas Rebounded From a Tumultuous 2025

Kansas' busy 2026 itinerary follows a tumultuous period for the classic rock institution. Singer Ronnie Platt had to take some time off touring in early 2025 after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Thankfully, his treatment was painless and he was back on the road quickly.

"It really feels like it was just a bump in the road," Platt told UCR. "When I think about other friends who have gone through things like chemotherapy and being sick all of the time, I haven't gone through that and I feel very lucky. I really feel lucky that Mother Nature sent me up a flag. You know, something told me, 'Don't put off seeing a doctor this time.' The things that happened, the people that helped me and [those who] I met along the way were just amazing."

Kansas and 38 Special 2026 Tour Dates

June 5 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

June 6 - Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater +

June 12 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater *

June 13 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater +

June 19 - Park City, KS @ Heartland Credit Union Arena #

June 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl +

July 10 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre *

July 17 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater *

* Kansas closing

+ 38 Special closing

# Kansas solo

