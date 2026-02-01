With the arrival of another full moon comes another song by Peter Gabriel as part of his upcoming album o\i.

This one is called "Put the Bucket Down," written and produced by Gabriel, with a Bright-Side Mix by Mark "Spike" Stent.

Like his last album, i/o, Gabriel's plan is to release one song from the new album per full moon. (At the very beginning of this month, he released the first song, called "Been Undone.")

Each track will have a "bright" and "dark" mix — the Dark-Side Mix of "Put the Bucket Down," made by Tchad Blake, will be released later in the month on the new moon.

"As a side project, I am working on a show with the brain as the central core and there are a number of songs, some on i/o and some on o\i that will be part of that," Gabriel explained in a press release. "This is one of those and it's a point in the narrative where we can both read and write thoughts and the person singing is not sure whether he has his own thoughts or not. Is he inside his own mind or inside someone else's?" The 'bucket' is all the crap that goes around our head all the time, so it is putting the bucket down to find your way forward..."

You can listen to "Put the Bucket Down" below.

"I started building rhythmic elements around, what I call, a lop-sided loop, and got quite excited," Gabriel said of the song's creations. "When we had the band play it, it really came to life so that feels good for me. The band and me working away is the bulk of the song, but when we were in the orchestral sessions, I asked John Metcalfe to come up with a part — it was scribbled out on the day in the studio – which is ridiculously simple, but it serves the song nicely."