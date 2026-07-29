The Beatles have a brand new box set on the way, this one focusing on their 1965 album, Rubber Soul. It will be released Oct. 2.

Not only will it include new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album — taken directly from the original four-track master tapes — the super deluxe edition culls from 24 early session recordings, containing 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos. There are early versions of "Day Tripper," "We Can Work It Out" and a previously unheard John Lennon song outline called "Little Girl."

The 4CD and 5LP super deluxe editions also come with an 88-page hardbound book featuring an introduction by Paul McCartney, plus a foreword compiled from Lennon's own words.

Fans will be able to shop from 1CD and 1LP editions, 2CD and 2LP special editions, and the aforementioned 4CD and 5LP super deluxe editions. The set also comes on on Blu-ray, featuring the new Dolby Atmos mix and two promotional films for "Day Tripper" and "We Can Work It Out." Preordering is available here.

You can view a complete track listing for the 5LP set below, plus an overview of all the collection options. Additionally, fans can listen to "Michelle (Take 1)" from the collection below.

When Was the Last Time the Beatles Releases a Box Set?

It's been less than a year since the last Beatles box set arrived — that was 2025's Anthology Collection, which, as its title suggests, contains all three of the band's previous Anthology releases, plus a new one compiled by Giles Martin, son of George Martin. The younger Martin was responsible for making remastering all of the music, while Jeff Lynne provided new mixes of "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love."

The Beatles, 'Rubber Soul,' 5LP and 4CD Overview:

5LP Box Set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with 7” Single, 88-page hardbound book in a 12” x 12” slipcase"

• LP1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix) half-speed mastered: 14 tracks

• LP2 & 3: Sessions and Demos (Stereo) half-speed mastered: 26 tracks

• LP4: Rubber Soul (Original mono master): 14 tracks

• LP5: Rubber Soul (Original Capitol US album): 12 tracks

• 7”: ‘Day Tripper’ & ‘We Can Work It Out’ (Stereo)

4CD Box Set with 88-page hardbound book in a 12” x 12” slipcase:

• DISC 1: Rubber Soul (New stereo mix): 14 tracks

• DISC 2: Sessions, Demos and the Single (Stereo): 28 tracks

• DISC 3: Rubber Soul (Original mono master): 14 tracks

• DISC 4: Rubber Soul (Original Capitol US album): 12 tracks

The Beatles, 'Rubber Soul,' 5LP Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

1LP - New stereo mix

Side A

A1. Drive My Car

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won't See Me

A4. Nowhere Man

A5. Think For Yourself

A6. The Word

A7. Michelle

Side B

B1. What Goes On

B2. Girl

B3. I'm Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. If I Needed Someone

B7. Run For Your Life

LP2 - Sessions, Demos and The Single (Disc 1)

Side A

A1. Wait (Take 3 – instrumental backing track)

A2. Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – instrumental backing track)

A3. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First version –Take 1)

A4. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second version –Take 2)

A5. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third version – Take 3)

A6. Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

A7. Day Tripper (Songwriting work tape)

Side B

B1. Day Tripper (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

B2. Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – instrumental backing track)

B3. If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

B4. In My Life (Take 1)

B5. In My Life (Extract with unused organ solo)

B6. We Can Work It Out (Paul’s demo)

B7. We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

LP3 - Sessions, Demos and The Single (Disc 2)

Side A

A1. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

A2. Nowhere Man (Second version – Take 5 – instrumental backing track)

A3. I’m Looking Through You (First version – Take 1)

A4. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 2)

A5. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 3)

A6. Michelle (Guitar rehearsal)

A7. Michelle (Take 1)

Side B

B1. What Goes On (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

B2. The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

B3. Girl (Take 2 – instrumental backing track)

B4. Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself vocal overdubs)

B5. Little Girl (John’s demo)

LP4 - Mono

Side A

A1. Drive My Car

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won't See Me

A4. Nowhere Man

A5. Think For Yourself

A6. The Word

A7. Michelle

Side B

B1. What Goes On

B2. Girl

B3. I'm Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. If I Needed Someone

B7. Run For Your Life

LP5 - US Album

Side A

A1. I’ve Just Seen A Face

A2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3. You Won't See Me

A4. Think For Yourself

A5. The Word

A6. Michelle

Side B

B1. It’s Only Love

B2. Girl

B3. I’m Looking Through You

B4. In My Life

B5. Wait

B6. Run For Your Life

7” Single

Side A:

A1. Day Tripper

Side AA:

AA1. We Can Work It Out