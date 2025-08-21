The Beatles' landmark Anthology series is getting a massive three-pronged rerelease this fall with an expanded documentary series, music compilation and book.

You can see the Anthology 2025 announcement video and full track listing below. The collection is available to preorder in various configurations now.

When Will the Beatles' 'Anthology' Series Be Available to Stream?

The original eight-part Anthology series has been restored and remastered, chronicling the rise of the most successful and culture-defining band in history. The original series will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on Nov. 26 and will include a brand-new ninth episode, which features previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr working on the Anthology project in 1994 and 1995.

The Apple Corps production team worked on the Anthology docuseries with Peter Jackson, who directed and produced the 2021 Get Back miniseries, and Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the music featured in Anthology.

Watch 'The Beatles Anthology 2025' Teaser

'The Beatles Anthology' Gets a Whole New Disc of Music

The Beatles Anthology will get a musical update as well. The original set of three double albums, remastered by Giles Martin, will be accompanied by Anthology 4, a new disc of 13 previously unreleased demos and session outtakes plus other rare recordings.

Anthology 4 will contain new mixes of the "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love," which were released as part of the original Anthology, as well as "Now and Then," the "last Beatles song" released in 2023. The two former tracks have been "given new life," per a press release, by original producer Jeff Lynne, who used de-mixed John Lennon vocals in the process.

The expanded Anthology collection will be released on Nov. 21 in 12-LP and eight-CD box sets, as well as on digital and streaming services. Both box sets include the original Anthology sleeve notes and new Anthology 4 track notes.

You can presave or preorder the 191-track Anthology now.

Watch the Beatles' Restored 'Free as a Bird' Video

When Will 'The Beatles Anthology' Book Be Released?

Rounding out the rerelease is the 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book. The 368-page tome includes McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and Starr's recollections of the band's illustrious history, plus impressions from Beatles associates like George Martin, Neil Aspinall, Derek Taylor and more. The book also contains more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork and other archival Beatles memorabilia.

The Beatles Anthology book will be released on Oct. 14 and is available to preorder now.

'The Beatles Anthology 2025' 8-CD Track Listing

(Anthology 1-3 track listing remains as per original releases.)

Anthology 1

CD Disc One:

Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

John Lennon Speech 1

That’ll Be The Day

In Spite Of All The Danger

Paul McCartney Speech 1

Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

Cayenne (Home demo)

Paul McCartney Speech 2

My Bonnie

Ain’t She Sweet

Cry For A Shadow

John Lennon Speech 2

Brian Epstein Speech 1

Searchin’ (Decca audition)

Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

Brian Epstein Speech 2

Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

Love Me Do (First version)

How Do You Do It

Please Please Me (First version)

One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

John Lennon Speech 3

I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

CD Disc Two:

She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

And I Love Her (Take 2)

A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

Boys (Around The Beatles session)

Shout (Around The Beatles)

I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

You Know What To Do (Demo)

No Reply (Demo)

Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

No Reply (Take 2)

Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

CD Disc One:

Real Love (1996 mix)

Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

I’m Down (Take 1)

You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

That Means A Lot (Take 1)

Yesterday (Take 1)

It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

Taxman (Take 11)

Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

CD Disc Two:

Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

Penny Lane (Remix)

A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

Within You Without You (Instrumental)

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

CD Disc One:

A Beginning

Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

Glass Onion (Esher demo)

Junk (Esher demo)

Piggies (Esher demo)

Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version - Take 5)

Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

Blackbird (Take 4)

Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version - Take 1)

Hey Jude (Take 2)

Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

I Will (Take 1)

Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

Julia (Take 2)

CD Disc Two:

I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

For You Blue (Apple Studio)

Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

All Things Must Pass (Demo)

Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

Something (Demo)

Come Together (Take 1)

Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

Because (Vocals only)

Let It Be (Apple Studio)

I Me Mine (Take 16)

The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

CD Disc One:

I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

If I Fell (Take 11)

Matchbox (Take 1)

Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

I Need You (Take 1)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

In My Life (Take 1)

Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

Love You To (Take 7)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

(You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

I Will (Take 29)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

Get Back (Take 8)

Octopus's Garden (Rehearsal)

Don't Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

Real Love (2025 mix)

Now And Then