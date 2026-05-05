Listen to the Rolling Stones’ New Songs, ‘Rough and Twisted’ and ‘In the Stars’

The Rolling Stones have released two brand new songs, titled "Rough and Twisted" and "In the Stars."

They're part of their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which will be released on July 10.

You can listen to both tracks below. "In the Stars" will receive a physical release later this month on May 15.

Read More: Top 100 Rolling Stones Songs

The Guest Artists on 'Foreign Tongues'

Recorded at Metropolis Studios in London, Foreign Tongues arrives approximately two and a half years after the Stones' last album, 2023's Hackney Diamonds — both releases were produced by Andrew Watt. At present, it's unclear whether the band has any plans to tour in support of the new album.

One particularly special thing about Foreign Tongues is that it features an appearance by the late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his last recording sessions before passing away in 2021.

Additionally, the album features various famous guests: Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, the Cure's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process," guitarist Ronnie Wood said in a statement. "Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it."

Listen to the Rolling Stones' 'Rough and Twisted'

Listen to the Rolling Stones' 'In the Stars'