Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons — sons of Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, respectively — played their debut show under the Stanley Simmons moniker on Monday at the House of Blues in San Diego.

You can see video from the performance below.

A full set list is not readily available, but the duo played their two previously released singles, "Body Down" and "Dancing While the World Is Ending." YouTube user alexvigil29 also filmed them playing a song titled "Don't Leave Me Here Like That."

READ MORE: Kiss Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Watch Stanley Simmons Play 'Dancing While the World Is Ending' in San Diego

Watch Stanley Simmons Play 'Body Down' in San Diego

Watch Stanley Simmons Play 'Don't Leave Me Here Like That' in San Diego

Stanley Simmons' Upcoming Album and Tour Plans

Stanley Simmons revealed last week that they'll release their debut album, Dancing While the World Is Ending, on Aug. 28. The album's third single (and "the first song Nick and I ever wrote together," according to Stanley), "Temporary Love," will arrive Friday.

The Kiss descendents have a handful of additional California shows on the docket this week. They'll play in Santa Ana on Wednesday, followed by stops in Morro Bay on May 10 and Ventura on May 13.

You can see Stanley Simmons' full list of upcoming shows and the complete track listing for Dancing While the World Is Ending below.

Stanley Simmons 2026 Tour Dates

May 6: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

May 10 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

May 13 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Stanley Simmons, 'Dancing While the World Is Ending' Track Listing

1. "Body Down"

2. "Dancing While the World Is Ending"

3. "Starve the Beast"

4. "Running Just a Little Too Long"

5. "Cellophane"

6. "Cold"

7. "Lilith"

8. "Dystopia Boogie"

9. "Temporary Love"

10. "Real Life"

11. "Love Real Slow"

12. "Sing Myself to Sleep"

See how we've ranked every Kiss live album below: