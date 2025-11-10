Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley, the sons of Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will release their debut single as Stanley Simmons on Dec. 5.

The duo have been posting videos of themselves harmonizing on famous songs such as Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and the Eagles' "Take it Easy" over the past year.

In February the younger Simmons and Stanley revealed that their plans to work on one song together quickly turned into a whole album, and shared a live at home performance clip of a then-unnamed original song, which judging from the lyrics seems likely to be "Body Down."

A video featuring a short clip of the studio version of the same song can be found below.

"A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn't even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads," the duo explained while announcing "Body Down." "Now it's pretty much all of them."

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons met in 1970 and have been bandmates nearly ever since, first briefly with Wicked Lester and then for over five decades as the only two people never to leave Kiss.

Nick Simmons was born to Gene Simmons and his then-girlfriend Shannon Tweed on January 22, 1989. That's between the Sept. 1987 release of Crazy Nights and the October 1989 debut of Hot in the Shade, if you keep track of time using Kiss albums.

Simmons starred along with his family in the 2006-2012 reality TV series Gene Simmons Family Jewels. His parents were married in 2011.

Evan Stanley was born on June 6, 1994, about two years after the release of 1992's Revenge and two years before Kiss reunited with their original lineup for the 1996 Alive Worldwide tour. His parents, Paul Stanley and Pamela Bowen, divorced in 2001.

Evan's band Amber Wild opened for Kiss on the final leg of their End of the Road farewell tour in 2023.

The younger duo is quick to point out they have no intentions to follow in the family business by bringing back Kiss. "Do I wanna put the makeup on and be 'Baby Paul?' Fuck no," Evan declares. "I've got my own thing going."