Carly Simon will release a new album, Comes in Waves, on Aug. 14.

Written and recorded mainly at her home in Martha’s Vineyard, Comes in Waves marks Simon's first album of all original songs since 2008.

Simon's son Ben Taylor appears on the release as a singer, musician, producer and songwriter, while her daughter, Sally Taylor, contributed vocals and the artwork for the first single, "Howl," available for listening below.

"'Howl' lives in that space between betrayal and forgiveness, where anger has to be voiced before it can be released," Simon shared in a press release. "It's about letting the frustration out so it doesn't sit and simmer. The song begins in anger, but it moves toward forgiveness, and speaks to any situation where trust has been broken."

You can view the complete track listing for Comes in Waves below.

When Was Carly Simon's Last Album?

Simon's most recent album of original music was 2008's This Kind of Love, a No. 15 hit on the US Billboard 200 chart. The following year, she released Never Been Gone, featuring acoustic versions of her past hits, plus just two new songs, "No Freedom" and "Songbird."

At present, there is no word on whether Simon may consider a return to touring — her last stage performance was in 2018.

"I don't think it's been in consideration for a while," she said to Rolling Stone in 2022, ahead of her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction that year. "Certainly not for the last four years, because once you break your hip...that was a real setback for me. I have been asked to appear a lot. Touring is a whole different thing. You've got to get in shape, you've got to get a band. I haven't had a definitive band for for a long time."

Carly Simon, 'Comes in Waves,' Track Listing:

1. "Howl"

2. "Maybe I Never Loved You"

3. "Peaches"

4. "Love Has No Ending"

5. "Mother of Pearl"

6. "Slowly"

7. "Four in the Morning"

8. "The More I Look For You"

9. "Love The Way I Do"

10. "The Father Daughter Dance"

11. "Share the End"

12. "Do It Anyway"