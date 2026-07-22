As Sammy Hagar set out the rules for those hoping to attend his annual birthday party concert, he inadvertently revealed how much of a big deal he remains as he approaches the age of 79.

The event takes place over three nights at his Cabo Wabo venue in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Oct. 9, 11 and 13 – the latter being his actual birthday.

After he scaled down his recent U.K. tour, it might have seemed like the ex-Van Halen singer’s star is fading. But in an update to those hoping to purchase tickets, he revealed how oversubscribed the party is this year.

READ MORE: How Van Hagar Proved Their Doubters Wrong With One Song

“As of today – one day – there’s over 50,000 ticket requests for 1,600 tickets total,” Hagar said in a video update. “Lottery. You know how this is. Every year it’s tough, but that’s what it is.”

For the lucky winners, he continued, “Big Kenny will have a list … to hand out wristbands at 2 p.m., day of show.” His advice for those who buy dinner tickets, available at 9 a.m. the day before each show, was: “There’s three sittings of 50 people, so 150 per show. … Don’t miss the food – it’s frickin’ great! Jorge kills it every year with the food.”

Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash Enters 27th Year

“Be careful,” he warned all ticket winners. “Don’t sleep on the street for three days and get in there and pass out, and get sick and everything else. Take care of yourselves.

Don’t buy scalper tickets … those wristbands go on your wrist, and you can’t take them off, and you can’t replace them. So anybody tries selling you a wristband, don’t do it. You’ll get ripped off.”

Despite the disclaimer that tickets are not transferable, Hagar added that “sometimes people go, ‘Hey, I’ve got an extra ticket – here!’ They don’t even charge you.

“Enjoy it! It’s going to be a blast as usual.”

The first birthday bash took place in 1990, the year he opened Cabo Wabo. Along with his Best of All Worlds band, previous guest stars have included Alice Cooper, Jerry Cantrell, Belinda Carlisle, Deen Castronovo and Phil X.