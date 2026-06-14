Sammy Hagar Kicks Off 2026 Summer Tour: Video, Set List

Sammy Hagar kicked off his summer 2026 tour Saturday night with a hit-packed 19-song set in St. Louis.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

This is the third summer of Hagar's Best of All Worlds tour, which celebrates his decade-long stint as Van Halen's lead singer.

He was joined by his longtime bandmate and fellow Van Halen alumni Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff and newly recruited keyboardist Nathan Mercado.

The group shook things up a bit by starting the night with the 5150 smash "Why Can't This Be Love," followed by the one-two For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge punch of "Top of the World" and "Runaround."

The set list drew a bit heavier on Hagar's non-Van Halen career than previous shows, with "Poundcake" and the David Lee Roth-era "Panama" dropped in favor of "Bad Motor Scooter," from 1973's Montrose.

"There's Only One Way to Rock, "Heavy Metal," "I Can't Drive 55" and "Mas Tequila" all also made appearances.

Anthony got a turn at the microphone for "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love," from Van Halen's 1978 self-titled debut, while Satriani visited his solo career with the instrumental "Satch Boogie."

St. Louis was one of the first cities to support Hagar, and he seems to consider it a second hometown. "In my career, St. Louis is the most loyal city in the world," he told the Post-Dispatch in 2002. "When it comes to St. Louis, I care more (for it) than any other place in America. I’ll always care wherever I go, but I’m always concerned that I do something great for the fans in St. Louis.”

Read More: Van Halen Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Saturday night's show kicked off two weeks of stateside touring for Hagar and his band, who will next perform Sunday night in Noblesville, IN. The U.S. dates conclude June 27 in Oxon Hill, MD.

The Best of All Worlds band will play five shows in England this July, then return for an August appearance at Sturgis and five more Las Vegas dates in September. You can get full show and ticket information at Hagar's official website.

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Summer Nights'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Eagles Fly'

Sammy Hagar June 13, 2026 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Set List

1. "Why Can't This Be Love"

2. "Top of the World"

3. "Runaround"

4. "Best of Both Worlds"

5. "Summer Nights"

6. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

7. "5150"

8. "Love Walks In"

9. "Cabo Wabo"

10. "Mas Tequila"

11. "Bad Motor Scooter"

12. "Right Now"

13. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

14. "Satch Boogie"

15. "Good Enough"

16. "Heavy Metal"

17. "I Can't Drive 55"

18. "Eagles Fly"

19. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight."

via SetList.fm