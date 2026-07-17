Motley Crue gave fans a handful of surprises at their first concerts of 2026, unearthing several songs they hadn't played live in decades. Here are 10 more deep cuts they should play on their 2026 Return of the Carnival of Sins tour.

The rockers' July 4 concert in Winnipeg, Manitoba, featured the first live performance of Too Fast for Love's "Take Me to the Top" since 1984. Other unearthed gems included "Red Hot" (first time since 2013), "Louder Than Hell" (first time since 2015) and "Too Young to Fall in Love" (first time since 2015), along with the first non-medley performance of "Smokin' in the Boys Room" since 2015.

Motley Crue repeated the set list during their July 12 show in Vancouver. Both gigs served as one-offs prior to the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, which is set to officially launch on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania (although the ongoing Canadian wildfires might jeopardize opening night).

READ MORE: The 11 Heaviest Motley Crue Songs

Will Motley Crue throw any more curveballs during the sprawling, two-and-a-half-month trek? We won't hold our breath. But if they were to shake things up, here are 10 deep cuts we'd love to hear from them — and how long it's been since they last played them, according to setlist.fm.

"Stick to Your Guns" (Too Fast for Love, 1981)

Last Played: 1981

What better way for Motley Crue to celebrate 45 years as a band than to revive the first single they ever released? According to setlist.fm, they only played "Stick to Your Guns" a measly six times during their 1981 club days. The lurching, poppy track is long overdue for a dust-off.

"Toast of the Town" (B-side single; Too Fast for Love reissues)

Last Played: 1982

Originally released as the B-side to the "Stick to Your Guns" single, "Toast of the Town" is one of the catchiest, most unabashedly pop-friendly anthems Motley Crue ever wrote. The song was blessedly added to the 2002 Motley Records reissue of Too Fast for Love, but it hasn't been played live since 1982. They should change that.

Last Played: 2012

Well heck, if Motley Crue is bringing back "Red Hot" in 2026, they might as well revive the other heaviest Shout at the Devil track while they're at it. According to setlist.fm, the band played an acoustic rendition of "Bastard" once in 2012 during their residency at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel. But the vicious, eminently catchy anthem hasn't been in regular rotation in its original form since 1984 — and frankly, that's the only version we want.

"Knock 'Em Dead, Kid" (Shout at the Devil)

Last Played: 2000

Nikki Sixx wrote "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid" after getting in a fight with a bunch of undercover cops disguised as bikers, who promptly kicked his ass and threatened to charge him with assault before his then-girlfriend Lita Ford pawned her Firebird Trans Am to post his bail. Motley Crue hasn't played it live since 2000. These days, Sixx and Co. probably have bigger beef with internet trolls than cops, but it would still be great to hear them play this bloodthirsty track again.

"Tonight (We Need a Lover)" (Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Last Played: Never

We'll cut Motley Crue some slack for never playing this Theatre of Pain album cut, seeing as they were hopelessly strung out on drugs while making the record and generally agreed it was a dud. Nevertheless, "Tonight (We Need a Lover)" is a total rager, full of swaggering riffs, anthemic gang vocals and a killer solo. It's never too late to right some wrongs.

"Use It or Lose It" (Theatre of Pain)

Last Played: 1986

No amount of tabloid antics or genitalia-related stunts can negate the fact that Tommy Lee is one of the most kickass drummers of the glam metal era. He's already beating the crap out of his drums with "Red Hot" at recent shows. Why not add another high-speed double-bass showcase to the mix with "Use It or Lose It," the best and by far heaviest song off Theatre of Pain?

Last Played: 1987

Sporting some of the darkest lyrics and most sinister riffs in Motley's catalog, "Dancing on Glass" is a rightful fan favorite. Despite this (and perhaps because of its harrowing lyrical content), Motley Crue hasn't played it live since the Girls, Girls, Girls tour in 1987. One caveat: If they do bring this song back, we're going to request they also reinstate their female backing vocalists to handle the soulful riffing at the end.

"All in the Name Of..." (Girls, Girls, Girls)

Last Played: 1999

During the final show of their 2022 Stadium Tour, Nikki Sixx claimed Motley Crue couldn't be canceled. Ready to put your money where your mouth is, Sixx? Then bring back the song that opens with "She's only 15 / She's the reason that I can't sleep / You say illegal / I say legal's never been my scene." Unfortunate lyrics aside, "All in the Name Of..." is still a righteous, crowd-pleasing banger.

Last Played: 2010

Given the chart-topping, multi-platinum success of Dr. Feelgood, it's not surprising that Motley Crue has pulled liberally from it for decades while building their set lists. Still, there are several great, underutilized deep cuts that deserve to see the light of day once more. First among them is the bouncy, brassy "Rattlesnake Shake," which they last dug up in 2009-2010 when they played Dr. Feelgood in full during Crue Fest 2.

Last Played: Never

Motley Crue attempted to return to their roots with 2000's New Tattoo. They succeeded a respectable amount of the time, especially on the swaggering, tongue-in-cheek stomper "Fake." More than a quarter-century later, its lyrics still resonate because critics and armchair commentators still love to hate on Motley Crue. It would be fun to see them acknowledge the criticism in characteristically abrasive fashion with this set list addition. Plus, it would be great to hear Tommy Lee take a crack at the song, since the late Randy Castillo played on the studio version.