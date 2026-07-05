Watch Motley Crue Play Four Long-Lost Classics at First 2026 Concert
Motley Crue made some major changes to the set list at their first 2026 concert, adding four songs that haven't been heard live in over a decade to their Saturday night show at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.
The fun kicked off with Shout at the Devil's "Red Hot" and Theatre of Pain's "Louder Than Hell," which hadn't been performed live since 2013 and 2015 respectively.
"We haven't played these songs in a long f---ing time," singer Vince Neil noted later in the evening, as the band kicked into another Shout favorite that hadn't turned up since 2015, "Too Young to Fall in Love."
Next up was the evening's biggest surprise, the band's first run through "Take Me to the Top" since 1984. The band also performed a full version of "Smokin' in the Boys Room," instead of including it in the medley of covers they'd been performing since their 2022 reunion.
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It should be noted that this was not the opening night of Motley Crue's Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, which will find them celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Carnival of Sins tour with help from Tesla and Extreme. That tour kicks off July 17, after the band plays another festival date July 12 in Vancouver.
Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Too Young to Fall in Love'
Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Take Me to the Top'
Motley Crue July 4, 2026 Winnipeg Set List
1. "Red Hot" (first time since 2013)
2. "Louder Than Hell" (first time since 2015)
3. "Wild Side"
4. "Shout at the Devil"
5. "Too Fast for Love"
6. "Looks That Kill"
7. "Too Young to Fall in Love" (first time since 2015)
8. "Take Me to the Top" (first time since 1984)
9. "Primal Scream"
10. "Home Sweet Home"
11. Guitar Solo
12. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"
13. "Live Wire"
14. "Girls, Girls, Girls"
15. "Dr. Feelgood"
16. "Kickstart My Heart"
via SetList.fm
Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates
July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater
Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater