Watch Motley Crue Play Four Long-Lost Classics at First 2026 Concert

Motley Crue made some major changes to the set list at their first 2026 concert, adding four songs that haven't been heard live in over a decade to their Saturday night show at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

The fun kicked off with Shout at the Devil's "Red Hot" and Theatre of Pain's "Louder Than Hell," which hadn't been performed live since 2013 and 2015 respectively.

"We haven't played these songs in a long f---ing time," singer Vince Neil noted later in the evening, as the band kicked into another Shout favorite that hadn't turned up since 2015, "Too Young to Fall in Love."

Next up was the evening's biggest surprise, the band's first run through "Take Me to the Top" since 1984. The band also performed a full version of "Smokin' in the Boys Room," instead of including it in the medley of covers they'd been performing since their 2022 reunion.

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It should be noted that this was not the opening night of Motley Crue's Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, which will find them celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Carnival of Sins tour with help from Tesla and Extreme. That tour kicks off July 17, after the band plays another festival date July 12 in Vancouver.

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Too Young to Fall in Love'

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Take Me to the Top'

Motley Crue July 4, 2026 Winnipeg Set List

1. "Red Hot" (first time since 2013)

2. "Louder Than Hell" (first time since 2015)

3. "Wild Side"

4. "Shout at the Devil"

5. "Too Fast for Love"

6. "Looks That Kill"

7. "Too Young to Fall in Love" (first time since 2015)

8. "Take Me to the Top" (first time since 1984)

9. "Primal Scream"

10. "Home Sweet Home"

11. Guitar Solo

12. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"

13. "Live Wire"

14. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

15. "Dr. Feelgood"

16. "Kickstart My Heart"

via SetList.fm

Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates

July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater