Bon Jovi made up for their truncated Sunday performance at Madison Square Garden by coming back swinging on Tuesday, re-adding their previous set list omissions and playing a pair of vintage rockers for the first time during their 2026 residency.

After skipping mega-hits "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Always" (plus the 2024 Forever single "Red, White and Jersey") on Sunday, the band performed all three tunes on Tuesday, which marked the seventh of their nine-show stay at Madison Square Garden.

They also played the Slippery When Wet rocker "Raise Your Hands" for the first time since 2019 and the rousing Keep the Faith single "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" for the first time since 2022. The former took the place of "Lay Your Hands on Me," while the latter replaced "This House Is Not for Sale."

You can watch video from Tuesday's show and see the full set list below.

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Why Bon Jovi's Shortened Set Was Concerning

Bon Jovi's Tuesday performance at Madison Square Garden comprised 23 songs and clocked in at two hours and 25 minutes. By contrast, his Sunday show only contained 20 songs and lasted two hours and five minutes. Fans were particularly shocked to see the omission of "Wanted Dead or Alive," the band's third-most-played song ever behind "Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love a Bad Name."

This month's Madison Square Garden residency, which began on July 7, marks Bon Jovi's first public, large-scale concerts since 2022, the same year frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery. All eyes and ears have been on the singer during these New York shows to see how his voice holds up, so a major set list omission like "Wanted Dead or Alive" was cause for concern.

The band made no mention of the shortened Sunday concert, which now appears to have been a one-off. Jon Bon Jovi was in strong voice on Tuesday and sounded invigorated during the two tour debuts.

Following their Madison Square Garden residency, Bon Jovi will head to Europe for a handful of stadium shows throughout August and September.

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'Raise Your Hands' at Madison Square Garden - July 21, 2026

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'I'll Sleep When I'm Dead' at Madison Square Garden - July 21, 2026

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'Wanted Dead or Alive' at Madison Square Garden - July 21, 2026

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'Always' at Madison Square Garden - July 21, 2026

Bon Jovi – July 21, 2026, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "With a Little Help From My Friends"

2. "Beautiful Drug"

3. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

4. "Lost Highway"

5. "Who Says You Can't Go Home"

6. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

7. "Born to Be My Baby"

8. "Legendary"

9. "Let It Rain"

10. "Whole Lot of Leavin'"

11. "Bed of Roses"

12. "Have a Nice Day"

13. "It's My Life"

14. "Livin' on a Prayer"

15. "Raise Your Hands"

16. "Limitless"

17. "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead"

18. "Keep the Faith"

Encore

19. "I'll Be There for You"

20. "Red, White and Jersey"

21. "Wanted Dead or Alive"

22. "Bad Medicine"

Encore 2

23 "Always"