Bon Jovi made their long-awaited return to the stage on Tuesday with their first of nine sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, marking their first public, large-scale concerts since 2022 — and since the band's titular frontman underwent vocal cord surgery.

The momentousness of the occasion was lost on nobody. "Do we got it anymore?" Jon Bon Jovi asked the audience during the country-rock stomper "Whole Lot of Leavin'." Their affirmative roar told him everything he needed to know.

You can see the band's full 21-song set list and video from the performance below.

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New Anthems Meet Classic Hits at Bon Jovi's Comeback Show

Following a brief pre-recorded video message, Bon Jovi took the stage with a rousing rendition of the Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends" in the style of Joe Cocker. The band took the message to heart, supporting their leader with soaring vocal harmonies as Bon Jovi powered through the melody. After warming up in the first half, he let loose a series of high notes that made it clear just how seriously he's been taking his vocal rehabilitation.

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'With a Little Help From My Friends' on July 7, 2026

The first half of Bon Jovi's set drew heavily from their 21st century output, including mid-aughts hits "Who Says You Can't Go Home" and "Lost Highway" along with newer cuts such as 2020's "Beautiful Drug" and Forever's "Legendary." These songs suited Bon Jovi's current vocal range best and allowed the frontman to ease back into the swing of things. Not that he needed much help — he was quickly bounding across the stage, stomping his foot and leading the crowd in spirited singalongs.

Still, it was obviously the band's classic hits that earned the most rapturous reception. The one-two punch of "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Born to Be My Baby" kicked the show into overdrive, while a late-set run of "It's My Life," "Livin' on a Prayer," "Lay Your Hands on Me" and "Blood on Blood" left the crowd feral. A sprawling rendition of "Keep the Faith" ended the regular set, followed by a knockout three-song encore of "I'll Be There for You," "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Bad Medicine."

Perhaps most surprisingly, the band even performed "In These Arms," the skyscraping power ballad off 1992's Keep the Faith. Despite playing it in a considerably lower tuning than the original recording, it was a stirring performance that showed Bon Jovi's commitment to returning to his former glory.

Watch Bon Jovi Play 'Livin' on a Prayer' at Madison Square Garden - July 7, 2026

So ... How Did Jon Bon Jovi Sound?

The lead-up to Bon Jovi's Madison Square Garden comeback has been heavy with anticipation — and worry. When the frontman first went public with his vocal health issues in 2024, he insisted he wouldn't return to the stage until he was ready, proclaiming, "If I can't be great, I'm out." Would he keep his promise?

He did. Bon Jovi sounded leaps and bounds better on Tuesday than he did at the end of the band's 2022 tour, articulating his notes better and enunciating his lyrics more clearly. Backed by his bandmates' masterful harmonies, he felt emboldened to reach for more high notes, and when he didn't, he could count the audience to pick up the slack, happy to indulge him in as many singalongs as he wanted.

"I haven't heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn't know if I would remember what that was like," the singer confessed before telling the audience he was "grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal." He referred to the 20,000 fans in attendance as his "personal, private guests because they are coming here to give love and to support us. I'm just honestly thankful."

It wasn't perfect — that was never the goal. But on Tuesday, Jon Bon Jovi proved he's ready to get back in the ring, and he reminded Madison Square Garden why he belongs there in the first place. For the past four years, he and his bandmates kept the faith. Now they're putting it into action.

Bon Jovi – July 7, 2026, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "With a Little Help From My Friends"

2. "Beautiful Drug"

3. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

4. "Lost Highway"

5. "Who Says You Can't Go Home"

6. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

7. "Born to Be My Baby"

8. "Legendary"

9. "Whole Lot of Leavin'"

10. "In These Arms"

11. "Have a Nice Day"

12. "It's My Life"

13. "Livin' on a Prayer"

14. "Lay Your Hands on Me"

15. "Blood on Blood"

16. "Living Proof"

17. "This House Is Not for Sale"

18. "Keep the Faith"

Encore

19. "I'll Be There for You"

20. "Wanted Dead or Alive"

21. "Bad Medicine"