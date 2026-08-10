Tommy Lee has no problem sharing his opinions, be they about music or politics. So the Motley Crue drummer gets incredibly frustrated when critics online tell him to just “shut up and drum.”

“I hate that, 'Just shut up and play drums,'" the Motley Crue legend admitted during a recent appearance on the Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan podcast. “What, I don't have an opinion or a voice?”

Lee noted that fans “don’t have to agree” with everything he says, adding that he’s often “just spitting out some bull--- that I think.” Still, he believes he’s entitled to share his opinions, just like everyone else.

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While most of Lee’s social media posts focus on music, his wife, or touring, he’s also shared pointed criticisms of President Donald Trump. In one example from earlier this year, Lee asked: “How f—ing stupid do you have to be to still be a Trump supporter at this point?” While the post received plenty of positive comments from people who shared his view, it was also met with angry responses from Trump supporters – many of whom took personal shots at the drummer.

Though Lee expressed frustration at such instances, he said he’s generally able to block out the haters.

"There's times where I'll post something or say something where I honestly, I don't read the comments because I don't care [about the reaction],” he remarked. “And that's a fun position to be in. I guess you can just kind of have your little social diarrhea moments where you just kind of throw [opinions] out there and if it sticks, cool. If it doesn't, it doesn't matter.”

Tommy Lee Wants to 'Give the Whole World a Hug'

Asked if he could change anything about the current state of society, Lee offered a message of unity.

“I don't even know if it's possible, but God, I'm sure it would be cool if everybody was so just, just not divided so much,” he responded. “I feel like everybody's running their own program and like, just all over the place.”

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“I wish I could just like give the whole world a hug,” the Motley Crue drummer continued. “I'd be injecting as much love as possible, because there's an incredible imbalance right now, everywhere.”

Motley Crue is currently out on the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, which concludes Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.