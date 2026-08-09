Deep Purple Extends Sprawling 2026 World Tour Through November
Deep Purple is piling new dates onto their globe-trotting tour in support of 2026's Splat! They kicked off a U.S. leg earlier this month in Raleigh, North Carolina, after initially confirming a run of shows ending on Sept. 12 at Sparks, Nevada.
The tour has ballooned by more than 40 stops since then. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. For more information, go to Deep Purple's official site.
They'll end up playing roughly the same number of shows as in 2024. It's surprising, since frontman Ian Gillan was hinting at retirement as recently as last November. He said growing vision problems could mean the end is "not far off."
Where Is Deep Purple Playing in 2026?
Splat! is the follow-up to 2024's =1. They took the time away to complete this new studio project, which extends their recent run of albums produced by Bob Ezrin to a half dozen.
"Well, we've not been idle," bassist Roger Glover confirmed in an interview with UCR. "This has been a welcome break, because we've been hard at it for several years. I think it was good to actually take a break."
Kansas and Jefferson Starship have been featured as Deep Purple's special guests out on the road. Splat! then became the fifth of their recent collaborations with Ezrin to reach the U.K. Top 20. (The exception was 2021's covers-focused Turning to Crime.)
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As for Gillan's failing eyesight: "It's one of those things. I've only got 30 percent vision; that won't get better," Gillan added. "The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision. I pick up a line by looking at it sideways – but you find a way. You adapt."
Deep Purple 2026 Tour With Kansas
8/8 – Clearwater, FL @ The Daycare Sound
8/9 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino
8/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
8/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
8/15 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *
8/17 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *
8/18 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *
8/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
8/21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob
8/22 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino
8/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre
8/25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia
8/27 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
8/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
8/31 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
9/2 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *
9/4 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley *
9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
9/6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre
9/8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp *
9/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood
9/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater
9/12 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
* with Jefferson Starship
Deep Purple's 2026 World Tour
9/29 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ 8888 Arena
10/1 – Cluj, Romania @ BT Arena
10/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ Laszlo Papp Arena
10/4 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Tipos Arena
10/5 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
10/7 – Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
10/8 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
10/10 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena
10/11 – Skopje, North Macedonia @ Boris Trajkovski Arena
10/13 – Athens, Greece @ Telekom Centre Arena
10/16 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/17 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
10/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
10/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
10/22 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
10/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
10/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
10/28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum Arena
10/29 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
10/31 – Leipzig, Germany @ QI Arena
11/1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
11/3 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle
11/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
11/6 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
11/7 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena
11/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/10 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith
11/12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
11/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith
11/15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
11/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Arena
11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
11/5 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Hall
11/8 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
11/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
11/13 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
11/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena Guadalajara
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano
30 Bands With One Original Member Left
Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp
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