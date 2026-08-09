Deep Purple is piling new dates onto their globe-trotting tour in support of 2026's Splat! They kicked off a U.S. leg earlier this month in Raleigh, North Carolina, after initially confirming a run of shows ending on Sept. 12 at Sparks, Nevada.

The tour has ballooned by more than 40 stops since then. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. For more information, go to Deep Purple's official site.

They'll end up playing roughly the same number of shows as in 2024. It's surprising, since frontman Ian Gillan was hinting at retirement as recently as last November. He said growing vision problems could mean the end is "not far off."

Where Is Deep Purple Playing in 2026?

Splat! is the follow-up to 2024's =1. They took the time away to complete this new studio project, which extends their recent run of albums produced by Bob Ezrin to a half dozen.

"Well, we've not been idle," bassist Roger Glover confirmed in an interview with UCR. "This has been a welcome break, because we've been hard at it for several years. I think it was good to actually take a break."

Ian Gillan originally joined Deep Purple in 1969. This his third stint with the group. (YouTube / @DeepPurpleOfficial) Ian Gillan originally joined Deep Purple in 1969. This his third stint with the group. (YouTube / @DeepPurpleOfficial)

Kansas and Jefferson Starship have been featured as Deep Purple's special guests out on the road. Splat! then became the fifth of their recent collaborations with Ezrin to reach the U.K. Top 20. (The exception was 2021's covers-focused Turning to Crime.)

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As for Gillan's failing eyesight: "It's one of those things. I've only got 30 percent vision; that won't get better," Gillan added. "The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision. I pick up a line by looking at it sideways – but you find a way. You adapt."

Deep Purple 2026 Tour With Kansas

8/8 – Clearwater, FL @ The Daycare Sound

8/9 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

8/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

8/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/15 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

8/17 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

8/18 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

8/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

8/21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob

8/22 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino

8/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre

8/25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

8/27 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

8/31 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

9/2 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *

9/4 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley *

9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

9/6 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

9/8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp *

9/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood

9/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

9/12 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

* with Jefferson Starship

Deep Purple's 2026 World Tour

9/29 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ 8888 Arena

10/1 – Cluj, Romania @ BT Arena

10/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ Laszlo Papp Arena

10/4 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Tipos Arena

10/5 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

10/7 – Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena

10/8 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

10/10 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena

10/11 – Skopje, North Macedonia @ Boris Trajkovski Arena

10/13 – Athens, Greece @ Telekom Centre Arena

10/16 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/17 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

10/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

10/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

10/22 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

10/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

10/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

10/28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum Arena

10/29 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

10/31 – Leipzig, Germany @ QI Arena

11/1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

11/3 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

11/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

11/6 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

11/7 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena

11/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/10 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

11/12 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

11/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith

11/15 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

11/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Arena

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/5 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Hall

11/8 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

11/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

11/13 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

11/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena Guadalajara

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Fray Nano

30 Bands With One Original Member Left It's down to the last man standing in these groups. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

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