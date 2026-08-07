Jason Becker Wishes He Could Have Given His David Lee Roth Album ‘A Hundred Percent’

Jason Becker reflected on recording David Lee Roth’s third solo album soon after he’d been diagnosed with the illness that doctors thought would kill him within five years.

Roth hired Becker as lead guitarist for A Little Ain’t Enough, and tracking began a week after he’d discovered he was dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

By the time the record was released in 1991, Becker was suffering increasing symptoms which left him unable to tour. He’s been unable to walk or speak for decades, but he continues composing music via computer and communicates via eye signals.

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Asked about his memories of making the album, Becker told Ultimate Guitar: “It was a lot of fun, and hanging with the band and Dave was great, but I had just gotten diagnosed.

“I had just gotten the gig when my friend Miko took me to Kaiser to see what the lazy feeling in my left calf was.

“I didn’t know anything about ALS, and I didn’t look it up either. The doctors had sad looks on their faces when they told me I had two to five years to live, after a couple weeks of testing.”

Becker said he’d remained “strong and focused” at first, but became aware of increasing physical and mental pressure. “My playing and creativity weren't tip top. I could see my left hand was losing muscles, especially between my thumb and first finger, and I was often tripping and falling."

Jason Becker Wishes He and David Lee Roth Kept in Touch

“I had just gotten a muscle biopsy and a spinal tap, so I wasn’t able to come up with the most creative and cool riffs.”

Becker described A Little Ain’t Enough as “a very good rock album,“ but added: “I just wish I had been able to give it a hundred percent.

“Dave was great to work with. He took me under his wing. Matt and Gregg Bissonette did too. Steve Hunter and I hung out all the time. He gave me B12 shots in my leg.”

He continued: “I do wish Dave and I had stayed in touch.”